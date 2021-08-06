The city’s facade grant funding program received a $10,000 boost recently.
The money came in anonymously, said Melissa Lampe, executive director of Watertown’s Main Street Program.
“We initially budgeted $10,000 from Main Street funds for grants this year, which isn’t a lot, but we had a recovery year from last year by missing some events (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” Lampe said.
She said the Main Street facade grant program received the anonymous gift of $10,000 to be used specifically with the $10,000 they already have.
“We will be allocating the $20,000 in facade grant applications instead of $10,000 for 2021,” she said. “What this tells me is that someone is watching all of the great work downtown and they support it and they contribute in this amazing way. To whoever it was who made this donation — thank you very much.”
Lampe said the Historic Preservation and Downtown Design Commission, which works very close with the Main Street Program, reviewed the 12 applicants for the facade grants Wednesday.
The grants assist downtown property owner to help offset the cost of building improvement projects such as facade restoration, a new or replacement awning, exterior lighting and new signage.
Property and business owners may also receive complimentary exterior color selection and design consultation from the Historic Preservation and Downtown Design Commission.
Some of the projects funded in the past included sign grants for N Style Salon, 408 E. Main St. and Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St., and facade grants for the Deco Building, 114 S. Fourth St. and Saxby Insurance Agency 210 W. Main St.
In addition, matching grant funding was provided for the makeover of Anthony’s 511, 511 E. Main St., as part of the statewide Main Street Makeover contest sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
In an email to the Daily Times Thursday, Lampe said each of the 12 projects will be funded to some level.
“The commission has reviewed the applications and will meet again to deliberate,” Lampe said.
However, she said the commission has not yet determined its funding strategy.
Lampe also told council members the Art on Main Auction will take place on Sept. 23 at the Watertown Elks Lodge.
She told council members the Main Street Program has brochures with ballots so they can cast first, second and third place ballots in the adult and youth categories.
“We will award the (banner) winners at the auction,” Lampe said.
She also said the Main Street Program will host a Halloween bingo event Oct. 28 with the big community wide trick-or-treat Pumpkin Palooza event Oct. 30.
