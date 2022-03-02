The Watertown Unified School District’s Board of Education and perhaps, especially, district Superintendent Cassandra Schug, could be seen to heave a collective sigh of relief Monday.
This exhalation came as she announced some rare good pandemic-related news to the board and two members of the public in attendance in person at the regular school board session for February.
Within her message of good news came public notification that face masks will no longer be required on school buses in the district.
“We have seen a dramatic drop in our positive COVID-19 cases over the past month in our schools and our community,” Schug said, adding that, last week, there was only one new COVID-19 case in the district. “We have seen an increase in our attendance rates for students and for staff over the past month.”
Schug said the Watertown Public Health Department has been able to provide release letters in a timely manner, as they have been needed, for families as the district’s number of cases has declined.
“So we are able to readmit students and staff quickly and efficiently,” Schug said. “We have provided additional options for release letters through the WUSD testing center and through providing our district nurse with testing information.”
Schug said the WUSD is still responding to the instructional and time impacts created by the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in January.
“We are continuing to experience staffing shortages for substitute teachers, custodial staff, bus drivers, crossing guards and paraprofessionals, but we have seen these numbers improve,” she said.
Supply chain shortages are continuing to impact food options/menus across the WUSD according to Schug.
Schug sent a letter to district students, staff members and families Tuesday, outlining for them what has been taking place with COVID-19 of late and the Centers for Disease Control and Transportation Security Administration’s masking mandate affecting Watertown school buses.
“This weekend the CDC provided revised guidance regarding face coverings and recommendations for schools and school buses,” she said. “In the updated guidance, the CDC clarified that the TSA mask mandate for public transportation will not now apply to public or private schools.”
The WUSD does not require face coverings, and now that there is not a federal mandate regarding face coverings on buses, Schug said face coverings will also no longer be required on school buses in the WUSD.
Schug said that, although the changes she outlined had been positive Monday night, past months have been what she called, “very challenging.”
“We have a lot of catching up to do, but we are in a better spot than we were last month at this time,” she said.
Schug said the pandemic has led to some student behaviors and learning challenges being exacerbated by time out of school over the past two years.
“We are seeing some challenging behaviors and some learning challenges that we are working to address,” she said. “Staff is feeling the pressures of focusing on student learning and balancing that with student absences and planning for remote and in-person instruction. Staff is feeling pressures of not enough time and increased demands.”
The district is responding, in part, by this month implementing its online tutoring pilot program at Watertown High School and Riverside Middle School to help accelerate student learning. She also said the district’s teacher planning day on Feb. 21 was productive for staff.
“And our sub incentives and recruitment measures have helped us address our staff fill rate. We are now seeing over 80% fill rates,” she said.
School district principals present for the meeting echoed the sentiment that the teacher planning day was much-needed. They thanked the board for granting it and said teachers were appreciative for it.
