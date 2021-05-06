Fifth District Alderman selected

William Licht was selected Tuesday as Watertown’s fifth district alderman.
The seat became open early last week when Jill Holthaus, who served in the position since April 2019, resigned as a condition of employment for a new position she recently accepted.
The Watertown Common Council was set to hear presentations from potential replacements from Licht and Reed Niewiadomski, but only Licht attended Tuesday’s meeting.
He said he waited until late last week before dropping off his candidacy papers at city hall.
Licht serves the Maranatha Baptist University campus in several areas including vice president for academic affairs; chairman of the academic committee; and serves on the strategy council, executive council and leadership council. Licht joined Maranatha Baptist University in 1993.
Licht, who is also an associate professor and dean of the college of arts and sciences, said it was time to follow the advice he was giving his students for more than 40 years.
“That is to get involved and make a difference,” Licht said. “I have no motive except appreciation for the city in which I have lived in for 28 years.”
