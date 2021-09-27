For some high school students, pom poms and football are their extra-curricular activities. For others, it can be 4-H or or a job. But for some students who want to eventually serve their country, the Civil Air Patrol is the way to go.
And there is a local chapter in Watertown known as the Col. R.C. Jaye Memorial Composite Squadron that offers a cadet program.
There are 18 cadets from Watertown, Columbus, Lake Mills, Oconomowoc and Fort Atkinson who are members of the local squadron. There are about 15 squadrons in the state.
There are approximately 60,000 volunteers who share their joy of aviation and community service with the Civil Air Patrol.
Among those volunteers is Watertown High School junior Aveline Jacob. Her dream is to be a pilot. Being in the Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program is one step closer to reaching her dream.
“She is involved in this group so that she can learn to be a leader and follow her dreams of being an air force pilot,” said her mother, Denise Jacob.
“I continually say this squadron is the best kept secret in Watertown and it’s time that the secret become public,” Denise Jacob said.
The Civil Air Patrol, known as CAP, is a humanitarian and educational non-profit organization which serves communities across the country with three Congressionally chartered missions: aerospace education, cadet program and emergency services. The mission statement of CAP is “supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power.”
CAP is America’s Air Force auxiliary. It was founded on Dec. 1, 1941 to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service. CAP has evolved into a premier public service organization that carries out emergency missions when needed, in the air and on the ground. It was formed just days before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, said Watertown’s Maj. Richard Rupnow.
Today, the CAP is a public service organization for carrying out emergency services and disaster relief missions nationwide.
Volunteers search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe.
The CAP Cadet Program was created on Oct. 1, 1942, preparing boys and girls ages 15 to 18 for the military and other wartime service agencies. Today, those cadets range from age 12 to 21 years.
When the first cadets entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1955, 10% were former CAP members. As the Cold War crystallized in the 1950s, CAP closely aligned with the Air Force and civil defense organizations.
The cadet program has a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character, Rupnow said. As cadets participate in these four elements, they advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way.
When Aveline Jacob first began in the program, she was a follower, her mother said. Since being a cadet, she has learned to lead. She is currently a second lieutenant and leads her peers through opening drills.
She volunteers 60 to 80 hours a year as she works her way towards getting into the United State Air Force Academy on her way to being a pilot.
“This is serious, not a club,” Denise Jacob said about the cadet program. Along with search and rescue operations, the cadets in Watertown transported vaccination materials to polling places.
They learn about aerospace, rocketry, planets and cyber security during their meetings every Monday night at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory on Boomer Street. Cadets also meet monthly for physical training.
Cadets partake in an annual encampment at Volk Field in Madison, volunteer at the Experimental Aircraft Association and place wreaths on veteran headstones. They also assisted with parking at past truck pulls, handed out poppies for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and worked Glenn’s Market brat house.
The number of youth who have been in the cadet program has gone up and down over the years, Rupnow said. Ten years ago there were about four members, compared to 18 cadet members today.
Youth do not have to be interested in the military to join, Commander Shane Van Loenen said of the cadets. “We teach and train the youth to be good people,” he said. Most recently the cadets learned first aid and CPR.
The cadets go through various training and can advance up 16 steps of promotional levels to cadet lieutenant colonel. There are also various awards they can earn, including the Wrights Brothers Award, Billy Mitchell Award, Amelia Earhart Award and Spaatz Award. While several Watertown cadets join the military, one Watertown cadet went to West Point to further his education and another became a Blackhawk pilot, Rupnow said.
“Parents say this is one of the greatest programs ever,” Rupnow said. “It is one of the world’s best kept secrets.”
The parents of the cadets have started a booster club, Friends of Watertown Air Cadets. The main goals are to help fundraise approximately $15,000 to get equipment needed to train the cadets in search and rescue, provide funds for uniforms and encampments. The parents meet during the cadet meeting. Denise Jacob is president of the friends group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.