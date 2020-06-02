JEFFERSON — The ceremony was virtual, but the checks were real, yielding $1,248,230 in scholarships for Jefferson High School's Class of 2020, plus another $25,000 to recent graduates.
Separated by the coronavirus, graduating seniors connected to the scholarship presentation Friday morning online rather than in person, surrounded by family members rather than classmates.
Receiving $108,320 in scholarships was Caleb Stelse, the son of Rachelle and Mike Stelse. He plans to attend Edgewood College in Madison to study environmental science.
Stelse received a $60,000 Edgewood University Presidential Honor Scholarship, a $24,000 Edgewood University Henry Predolion Scholarship, a $20,320 Edgewood University inTuition Grant and a $4,000 Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $104,500 in scholarships was Reese Gee, the daughter of Elizabeth Bouchard Gee and Steve Gee. She plans to attend Marquette University in Milwaukee to study political science/pre-law.
Gee received a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship, a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship, a $2,000 Fort Community Credit Union Scholarship, an $8,000 Marquette University Ignatian Distinction Scholarship, an $80,000 Marquette University Pere Marquette Award and a $9,000 Wisconsin Academic Excellence Award.
Receiving a total of $101,710 in scholarships was James Monogue, the son of Amy and Thomas Monogue. He plans to attend St. Norbert University in DePere to study communications.
Monogue received a $650 Tamara Hess Memorial Scholarship, a $12,000 St. Norbert College Berne Abbey/Dewane Award, a $72,000 St. Norbert College Presidential Scholarship and a $17,060 St. Norbert College SNC Grant.
Receiving a total of $92,300 was Clara Ball, the daughter of Denise and Timothy Ball. She will be attending Carroll University in Waukesha to study nursing.
The scholarships included an $11,800 donor-sponsored grant from Carroll University, the $2,000 Hilger Tradition Award, the $76,000 Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship, a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship and a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $86,000 in scholarships was Claire Peachey, the daughter of Laura and Paul Peachey. She plans to attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, to study accounting.
Peachey received a $4,000 Loras College Leadership Scholarship and an $82,000 Loras College St. Raphael Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $76,000 in scholarships was Elijah Tackman, the son of Thomas Tackman. He plans to attend Xavier University in Ohio to study business.
Tackman received the $76,000 Xavier University Father Peter J. Buschmann Award.
Receiving a total of $76,000 in scholarships was Cassidy Spies, the daughter of Amy and Chad Spies. She plans to attend Viterbo University in La Crosse to study pre-pharmacy.
Spies received a $20,000 Viterbo University Athletic Scholarship, a $52,000 Viterbo University Dean's Scholarship and a $4,000 Viterbo University Health Science Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $73,500 was Liberty Cunningham, the daughter of Melissa and Matthew Cunningham. She plans to attend Carroll University to study sonography/ultrasound technology.
Cunningham received a $1,000 Shari A. Biwer Memorial Scholarship, a $72,000 Carroll University Charles Carroll Scholarship and a $500 Jefferson High School AFS Club Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $68,250 was Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, the daughter of Adela Cuadra and Leoncio Munoz. She plans to attend the University of Iowa and to study medical laboratory science/pre-medicine.
Munoz-Cuadra recevied a $6,000 Michelle and Craig Auerbach Memorial Scholarship, a $20,000 University of Iowa Advantage Iowa scholarship, a $20,000 University of Iowa National Scholars Award, a $12,000 University of Iowa Wisconsin Access Award, a $6,000 Watertown Regional Medical Center Medical Staff Scholarship, a $750 Dan Wenkman Memorial Scholarship and a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial college-bound scholarship.
Receiving a total of $68,000 in scholarships was Jordan Wiesen, the son of Mary and Steve Wiesen. He plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to study biology.
Wiesen received a $68,000 Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $68,000 in scholarships was Yaritza Esteban-Lopez, the daughter of Susana Lopez and Isaac Esteban Jeronimo. She plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to study Spanish and neuroscience.
Esteban-Lopez received the $68,000 Wisconsin Lutheran College Presidential Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $66,500 was Jesse Brawders, the son of Jennifer and Jason Brawders. He plans to attend Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., to study sports journalism.
Jesse Brawders received the $62,000 Arizona State University President's Scholarship, the Jefferson County Living Reporter/Digital Media scholarship in the amount of $500 and a $4,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $49,500 was Rileigh Clark, the son of Danielle and Todd Clark. Clark plans to attend Bellin College in Green Bay to study radiation therapy.
Clark received a $12,000 Bellin College Admissions Scholarship, a $34,000 Bellin College Merit Scholarship, a $500 Bellin College Summer Camp Scholarship and a $1,000 Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation Dr. Tom and Mary Nordland Scholarship.
In addition, he received a $1,000 Jefferson Utilities/WPPI Energy 2020 Public Power Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Brian Turley Health Care Profession Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $34,000 was Class of 2020 Salutatorian Ian Sande, the son of Rebecca and Matt Sande. He plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismark, N.D., to study accounting.
Sande received a $32,000 University of Mary Sister Thomas Welder Leadership Scholarship and a $2,000 Kiwanis Citizenship Award.
Receiving a total of $23,150 in scholarships was Carrie Yerges, the daughter of Angela and John Yerges. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to study secondary math education and computer science.
Yerges received a $20,000 Paul and Lee Didion Family Scholarship, a $2,000 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Honors College Pagelow Family Scholarship, a $650 Tamara Hess Memorial Scholarship and a $500 Jefferson High School AFS Club Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $20,200 was Parker Biwer, the daughter of Shawn and Brian Biwer. Biwer will be attending the University of Tennessee-Martin to study political science.
Biwer received a $20,000 University of Tennessee-Martin Explorer Scholarship and a $200 FFA Alumni Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $17,550 in scholarships was Jacob Schlais, the son of Cynthia and Terry Schlais. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study agricultural engineering.
Schlais received a $500 Donald D. Dunnington Memorial Scholarship, a $750 Grellton Conservation Club Scholarship, a $1,000 Jefferson Sportsmen's Club Scholarship, a $2,000 University of Wisconsin-River Falls Academic Achievement Award, a $1,000 VFW/VFW Auxiliary Scholarship, a $1,000 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Inc. Scholarship, a $3,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship, a $1,000 Gemuetlichkeit Scholarship, a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship, a $300 FFA Alumni Scholarship and a $5,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake scholarship.
Receiving a total of $14,000 in scholarships was Olivia Ganser, the daughter of Kimberly and Steven Ganser. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study communication sciences and disorders.
Ganser received a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship, a $1,500 Fern Fernholz Goff Scholarship, a Randy Schopen Give Someone a Chance Scholarship in the amount of $8,000, a $2,000 Kiwanis Citizenship Award and a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving $13,200 in scholarships was Class of 2020 Valedictorian Anna Kallsen, the daughter of Lisa and Kent Kallsen. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study chemical engineering.
Kallsen received an Emma, Esther and Marcella Friedel Scholarship in the amount of $200; a Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship of $9,000; a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship; and a $2,000 University of Wisconsin Alumni Association Jefferson Chapter Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $12,500 was Kathryn Diaz, the daughter of Gisella and Jesus Diaz. She plans to attend Madison Area Technical College/Madison College as a liberal arts transfer.
Diaz received a $6,000 Gaylin Morgan Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 Reinel Law Enforcement Scholarship, a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Gemuetlichkeit Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $12,500 in scholarships was Korbin Simdon, the son of Barb and Harvey Simdon. He plans to attend Madison Area Technical College/Madison College to study automotive service technology.
Simdon received a $6,750 Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship, a $3,500 Urania Henry Bienfang Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship and a $250 FFA Alumni Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $12,000 in scholarships was Mya Magner, the daughter of Jamie and Jeff Magner. She plans to attend the University of South Florida to study biomedical sciences/pre-med.
Magner received a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship, a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship, a $500 Joseph P. Houston Jr. Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 Steven H. Lipperer Memorial Award, a $500 Dr. John L. Phelps Memorial Scholarship, a $6,000 University of South Florida Green and Gold Scholars Award and a $500 Jefferson Lions Club Robert Cowley Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $7,000 in scholarships was Talia Bartosch, the daughter of Carey and Jerome Bartosch. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study pre-veterinary medicine.
Bartosch received a $2,000 scholarship from the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association-Jefferson Chapter and a $5,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $6,750 was Alyssa Chwala, the daughter of Amanda Vesper and Roy Chwala. She plans to attend Madison Area Technical College/Madison College as a liberal arts transfer.
Chwala received a $6,750 Wisconsin Technical Excellence scholarship.
Receiving a total of $6,000 was Jacob Ball, the son of Tanya and Tom Ball. He plans to attend Madison Area Technical College/Madison College to study diesel mechanics.
His awards included a $500 Badger Truck Pullers Scholarship, a $1,000 Brad Russell Memorial Scholarship, a $500 Norm and Carolyn Stoner Scholarship for technical education and a Brett Magritz Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $4,000.
Receiving $4,000 was Quincy Wilharm, the son of Noelle and Dan Wilharm. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in mathematics/statistics with a minor in data analysis.
Wilharm received a $4,000 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Receiving a total of $3,500 in scholarships was Sydney Schaub. The daughter of Jamie and Andrew Schaub, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to become a medical technician.
Schaub received the $3,000 Francis F. Carnes Educational Charitable Trust Scholarship.
Receiving $3,000 was Ashley Geincke, the daughter of Ann Giencke. She plans to attend Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee to study medical coding.
Geincke received the two-year Paul and Lee Didion Family Scholarship in the amount of $3,000.
Receiving $2,500 in scholarships was Gabby Utrie, the daughter of Jenny and Erich Utrie. She plans to attend Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, to study English.
Utrie received a $2,000 Jefferson Rotary Club Scholarship and a $500 Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
Receiving $2,000 was Mikenzie Smith, the daughter of Casandra and Jacob Smith. She plans to attend Waukesha County Technical College to study criminal justice.
Smith received a $2,000 Jordan Vogel Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving $2,000 was Eryn Warner, the daughter of Rhonda and David Warner. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison with an undecided major.
Warner received a $2,000 University of Wisconsin Alumni Association-Jefferson Chapter Scholarship.
Receiving $1,500 was Spencer Wade, the son of Cindy and Shane Wade. He plans to attend Madison Area Technical College/Madison College with an undecided major.
Wade received a $500 Jefferson Lions Club Robert Cowley Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 American Legion Auxiliary Local Reinhardt-Windl Post #164 Jefferson Scholarship.
Receiving $1,500 was Zach Donley, the son of Carolyn Schneider-Donley and Steven Donley. He plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering or the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study mechanical engineering.
Donley received a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship, a $500 Jefferson Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club Scholarship and a $500 Ryan Keuler Memorial Award.
Receiving $1,500 in scholarships was Hailey Milbrath, the daughter of Debra and Tracey Milbrath. She plans to attend Carroll University to study nursing.
Milbrath received a $1,500 ALCHA Foundation Scholarship.
Receiving $1,150 was Jacob Brawders, the son of Jennifer and Jason Brawders. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study elementary education.
Brawders received a $500 Norm and Carolyn Stoner College-Bound Scholarship and a $650 Tamara Hess Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving $1,000 was Annabelle Wedekind, the daughter of Gina Wedekind and David Olson. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study business.
Wedekind received a $500 Class of 2017 Scholarship and a $500 Tyler Kreklow Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving $1,000 in scholarships was Avery Eilenfeldt, the son of Rori and Paul Eilenfeldt. Eilenfeldt plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout to study business marketing and administration and interior design.
Eilenfeldt received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Promising Student Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Receiving $1,000 was Alex Ellifson, the son of Jackie Wolff-Ellifson and Ryan Ellifson. He plans to attend Edgewood College to study cytotechnology.
Ellifson received the Watertown Regional Medical Center Health Careers Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Receiving $1,000 was Megan Happ, the daughter of Steffany and Don Happ. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study anthropology and education.
Happ received a Jefferson County Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Receiving $1,000 was Leslie Leal-Maldonado, the daughter of Senaida Maldonado and Gonzalo Leal. Leal-Maldonado plans to attend Madison Area Technical College/Madison College to study nursing.
Leal-Maldonado won the Money Smart Week Essay Contest for a prize of $1,000.
Receiving $750 was Samantha Ness, the daughter of Cheryl and Michael Ness. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study theater arts /stage management.
Ness received the $750 Eagle Theater Council Scholarship.
Receiving $650 was Raelyn Smith, the daughter of Pamela and Richard Smith. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study education.
Smith received a $650 Tamara Hess Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving $500 was Reese Fetherston, the daughter of Heather and Greg Fetherston. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study business.
Fetherston received the Jule Smith Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500.
Receiving $500 was Rachel Slaybaugh, the daugher of Deanna Slaybaugh. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biological pre-medical illustration.
Slaybaugh received a $500 Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association Scholarship.
Receiving $250 was Mady McWilliam, the daughter of Georgia and Vance McWilliam. She plans to attend Columbia Chicago or Madison Area Technical College/Madison College to study musical theater or music education.
McWilliam received a $250 Schuster's Farm Scholarship.
In addition to the Class of 2020, several recent graduates also received scholarships this year.
Jenna Dinkel received a $5,000 Pearl Haag Schultz Scholarship.
Danielle Chwala received a $5,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Agriculture Scholarship.
Karyn Duddeck received a $5,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake scholarship.
Jessica Jurcek received a $5,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Scholarship.
Audrey Pelikan received a $5,000 Stuart and Stanley Hake Scholarship.
