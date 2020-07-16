JUNEAU — Juneau Police Department officers issued four tickets for failure to fasten seat belts during the June 22-July 5 Click It or Ticket mobilization.
During the Click It or Ticket enforcement period officers issued two speeding, five operating a motor vehicle after revocation or suspension, two traffic sign or traffic light violations, and four misdemeanor citations. Officers also made two drunken driving and one outstanding warrant arrests.
“As always, our goal is to encourage motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic laws to help ensure the safety of all travelers,” Juneau Police Chief Dave Beal said. “The formula for highway safety is not very complex. It simply requires all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed and stay focused on the road ahead at all times.”
