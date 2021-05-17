Academic top 10 announced at Lakeside

LAKE MILLS – Lakeside Lutheran High School announced its academic top 10 from the Class of 2021. These students will have cumulatively earned 296 high school credits, an average of 29.6 credits per person; 26 credits are needed to graduate from Lakeside.
Through seven semesters, the top 10 has a mean grade point average of 3.976. As a group, their cumulative grade point averages through those 7 semesters range from 3.952 to 4.000, 48 thousandths of a grade point.
Their profiles, in alphabetical order, follow:
Valedictorian Lydia Buxa is the daughter of Greg and Linda, Oconomowoc. She is the president of the National Honor Society. This summer she will participate in Operation Go by teaching Vacation Bible School in New Jersey. She is also student council secretary and has participated in A Cappella Choir, math team, newspaper, and Teens for Christ. She is a four-year varsity track team member and is a captain this year. She participated in volleyball freshman year, and basketball freshman and sophomore years. Her sophomore year, Buxa created a charity called Butterflies for Henry, with proceeds to Henry Rathmann, a three-year-old Waterloo boy who has Epidermolysis Bullosa. Buxa—an employee at Kwik Trip in Johnson Creek and member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington. She is a National Merit Finalist and has received a full scholarship to Liberty University where she will study nursing.
Top Ten Ella Butzine, daughter of Jon and Michelle of Sun Prairie, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in neurobiology with a possible minor in psychology.
Top Ten Elizabeth Isham, daughter of Giles and Stacey, Watertown, has worked as an accounting clerk for her family’s business—Badgerland Computers & Networking—for three years and runs her own small business called Smalltown Sunflowers on Etsy.
While at Lakeside, Isham participated in Teens for Christ and was active in Warrior Band, percussion and jazz ensembles, and piano. She has received multiple starred firsts in WSMA music festivals, allowing her to advance to the state festival. “I love the Christian perspective that all the teachers here at Lakeside offer on all aspects of life and education,” said Isham.
A Student Achiever Award winner, Isham plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to double major in marketing and political science. She received the Presidential Purple Scholarship from UWSP. She plans to study abroad in London and would like to become either a marketing executive or a political campaign manager.
She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown and volunteers with Vacation Bible School there.
Valedictorian Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy, Lake Mills, plans to attend Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, for a degree in finance and a double minor in communications and Spanish. “I plan on traveling as often as I have the opportunity, raising a family, and winding up in a career as a financial advisor,” he says.
McKenna has been involved in football, basketball, baseball, forensics, Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, Operation GO mission trips, A Cappella Choir, Student Council, and the math team. He has been a Lake Mills Junior Rotarian and received the Student Achiever Award.
At his church, St. John Lutheran, Newville, he has served as an usher and helped with Vacation Bible School. In the community, he volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale during seasonal changeovers. He works at Kwik Trip.
Valedictorian Julia Neuberger is the daughter of Dan and Dawn, Lake Mills. “I plan to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to earn a degree in biomedical engineering,” she said. “I hope to design and improve artificial organs or prostheses.” She earned the MSOE Werwath Scholarship.
She volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale Store, participates in highway clean-up for National Honor Society, prepares care packages, and serves at youth sports tournaments and camps. Neuberger is a member of the Society of Women Engineers at Lakeside and helped lead a STEM workshop for grade school girls. She serves as the National Honor Society treasurer, and participates on the math team, Teens for Christ, A Cappella Choir, and Op Go mission trips. She also played volleyball and basketball and is on the track team.
Neuberger earned the Student Achiever Award and Perfect School Attendance Award. She was a Lake Mills Junior Rotarian and works at Sandy Beach in Lake Mills and at Neuberger Griggs Sweet & Smith LLP law firm. A member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, she participates in their Vacation Bible School and youth group activities.
Salutatorian Kaylee Raymond is the daughter of Amy and Kyle, Sun Prairie. She plans to attend Baylor University, Waco, Texas, where she earned an academic scholarship, to pursue a nursing degree, then continue on to receive a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in the Nurse-Midwifery track.
Valedictorian Carter Roekle, son of Dan and Ellie, Middleton, plans to attend Purdue University to study mechanical engineering.
Top Ten Jada Teteak, daughter of Michelle and James, Middleton, plans to attend UW-Madison to earn a business degree with a possible minor in Spanish.
Valedictorian Joy Thompson-Wurz, daughter of Sarah Thompson, and Greg and Melanie Wurz, plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee, where she has received the Presidential Scholarship, Art Scholarship, and STEM Scholarship. She expects to major in marine biology.
While at Lakeside, Thompson-Wurz was active in newspaper, theater, forensics, math meets, Academic Bowl, National Honor Society, and Teens for Christ. A member at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, she has led Vacation Bible School several summers and has worked at the after-school daycare there for over two years. Thompson-Wurz is also employed at Bugaboodles in Lake Mills.
Top Ten Kendra Wilson is the daughter of Kip and Sarah, Cottage Grove. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to major in kinesiology or exercise science, with a minor in psychology for the physical therapy track.
