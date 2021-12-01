Kohlman always answered the call

THERESA — It didn’t matter the time or the weather. When Paul Kohlman was called, he didn’t hesitate to answer.
Kohlman was a member of the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, or DCERT as they are more commonly called in Dodge County. They are contracted with many local municipal police, fire and EMS agencies to help in handling traffic control, scene security and access control.
Kohlman, who worked with DCERT since 2008, died Saturday morning from complications associated with COVID-19.
He was 55 years old.
DCERT President and Chief of Emergency Operations Tyler Winter-Vogley said Tuesday Kohlman was the type of person who would stop what he was doing to help a stranger.
“He never gave it a second thought. He always wanted to help those who needed it,” Winter-Vogley said. “He was very active with DCERT and willing to swap shifts or take on additional duties, if he was asked. He didn’t question it. He just did it.”
Paul’s wife, Sharon Kohlman, said her husband of nearly 21 years, felt as if he had a cold or the flu Nov. 22.
“He just wasn’t himself,” she said. “Then, he began having trouble breathing.”
Sharon said at about 11:30 p.m. he went to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
“Paul was placed on life support to relieve some of the stress on his heart and lungs,” she said. “His organs began to fail him and he died Saturday morning — my birthday. He hung on just long enough to see my day come.”
Sharon said her husband was fully vaccinated and was ready to get his booster shot.
“It’s a real shame. I don’t know what happened,” she said. “He’s gone.”
Sharon said her husband loved trains. She said he was a member of the Steam Locomotive Heritage Museum in Hartford.
“He loved seeing the Soo Line Locomotive 1003, which is at the Wisconsin Automotive Museum in Hartford,” she said. “The folks there are sure going to miss Paul and his love for trains.”
Sharon said Paul often made steam whistles out of something he found around his home and powered them with an air compressor.
He was also a whiz at fixing small engines, she said.
“When some people would give up on fixing them, Paul would take a look at the small engines and get them running like new again,” Sharon said. “He was very intelligent. He just knew how to get them working. He had a special talent.”
In a Facebook post shared Monday, DCERT officials said Kohlman’s family is in need of financial assistance for his funeral arrangements. Those interested can donate on DCERT’s Facebook page to the “Kohlman Family Support” fundraiser.
DCERT, the non-profit organization, was founded in 1982 and provides their services free of charge.
