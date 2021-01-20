JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson is seeking community input as the district conducts a search for a new superintendent to replace retiring Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
Rollefson will complete his duties at the end of the 2020-21 school year, June 30.
The Jefferson school board recently authorized a contract with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and a WASB-affiliated consultant to assist the district in its superintendent search and subsequent hiring process.
As part of this process, Donna Bente, president of the School District of Jefferson Board of Education, is requesting the community’s assistance in the search process through an online survey.
This survey will provide insight into the personal characteristics, leadership styles, specialized skills, and expertise district residents and families believe will be the most important to seek out as the district selects a new superintendent.
Also included in the survey are questions relative to the district’s strengths and challenges that the district currently faces.
The survey can be accessed by a link on the district’s website at www.sdoj.org. Responses must be completed by 4 p.m. Jan. 24 in order to be received by the school board and planners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.