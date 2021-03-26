BUTTERNUT — Heritage Meats LLC in Butternut, has issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of prepared/precooked meal items, as well as a raw beef product, sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats.
The recalled products, which were sold through the Bayfield Foods Co-op, include Travis’s Famous Chili, two-pound. packages; ham and potato soup, two-pound packages; bacon mac and cheese, two-pound packages; Italian lasagna, two-pound packages; pizza mac and cheese, two-pound packages; Charro beans, two-pound packages; chicken alfredo pasta, two-pound packages; beef stock, one-pound packages; sliced smoked brisket, one-pound packages; meatloaf, two-pound packages; chicken and wild rice, two-pound packages; and beef stir fry (raw), one-pound packages
The labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.
This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence showed that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point plan as required in meat safety regulations.
More information on recall classifications is available below and on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness can contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to Heritage Meats LLC. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at 715-360-3427.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.