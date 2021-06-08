JUNEAU — Should county officials have to pay for open records?
Dodge County Supervisor David Guckenberger said at Monday’s Executive Committee meeting he often has to chase down documents before he performs his role in representing the people. He asked the committee to create a rule that when a document goes before a committee in open session it should also become available to county supervisors.
Guckenberger of Ashippun said he requested a document about two years ago from the sheriff’s department and was required to fill out an open records request to obtain it.
“I was required to drive over there, pick it up and pay for it,” Guckenberger said. “At that point, I went over to talk to the (county) administrator. I went over to talk the county board chairman and I basically got shrugged shoulders like it doesn’t matter. As a board member, I don’t believe I should have to fill out an open records request to get an existing document and then pay for it in order to do my job.”
Guckenberger said he is not trying to inundate department heads with information requests, but it happened again following a committee meeting when he requested a document, but it was denied.
“I just think the documents shared with a committee should be available to all county board supervisors,” Guckenberger said.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke of Fox Lake said he didn’t believe the board of supervisors needed another rule.
Supervisor Jeffery Schmitt of Beaver Dam said he had a similar experience to Guckenberger’s when he requested information.
“My experience is I think sometimes you do (need a rule like this),” Schmitt said. “There are obstacles to obtaining information that truthfully you should get as part of your role to represent the folks in the community, and to make informed decisions and probably to avert some of the conversations we have at county board meetings. I think it’s a good idea.”
Kottke said he never had a problem getting the documents he wants.
“Apparently some people do,” Kottke said.
Schmitt reminded Kottke he is in a different position than county supervisors.
“Department heads and elected officials should just be doing it,” Kottke said. “We should not have to have a rule. It (documents) should just be available.”
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun said, she, too, had some obstacles obtaining information.
“I have absolutely no problems with us drafting a rule,” Sheahan-Malloy said.
Dodge County County Clerk Karen Gibson said she doesn’t believe department heads do not give supervisors something they request.
“Maybe this needs to be a directive from the county board chairman,” Gibson said, “in a memo to all the department heads to do it.”
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said this was discussed and department heads provide the information when it’s requested.
“This situation that Mr. Guckenberger stated that information was provided and a hard copy was provided a day or two afterwards,” Mielke badgered Guckenberger. “It was provided — yes or no? It was provided. Yes? Yes? Yes? Yes or no?”
Guckenberger said, “Yes.” Yet, Guckenberger said in his office there is a taped receipt for the payment of open records.
Mielke said he told that official he was wrong and didn’t support that action.
“So as administrator, I didn’t shrug and say, ‘Oh well,’” Mielke said. “That’s a misrepresentation of the facts. I am not going to stand silent for that.”
Gibson said she didn’t want to “open a can of worms,” but said something should be sent out to department heads and elected officials, but Mielke cut her off.
“That’s not necessary,” Mielke said. “The department heads welcome the opportunity to interact with the county supervisors.”
The executive committee voted 4-2 to not create such a rule suggested by Guckenberger. While Schmitt and Sheahan-Malloy voted for the rule, Kottke, David Frohling of Watertown, Thomas Schaefer of Rubicon and Joseph Marsik of Columbus voted against the measure.
After the meeting, Guckenberger said he doesn’t need approval from the executive committee. He, instead, will take it before the full county board when they meet June 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.