FARMINGTON — The sun is barely up on a Wednesday morning and Dianne Owens is sipping a cup of coffee as she takes a reporter on a tour of her relatively new dream home, a medieval-themed castle in, of all places, the countryside of Jefferson County.
“I’m here 24/7,” Owens said of the almost-constant attention she gives to her breathtaking, castle home.
Owens, a self-described “historian” and lover of trips to Ireland, has been a graphic artist who has worked from home for the past three decades. Her occupation has recently afforded her chances during her days to indulge other creative sides she possesses and she paints the castle’s interior walls, upholsters furniture and rehabs objects she has obtained second-hand and uses to dress the place up in style.
Owens wants to use her “creative side” to engender a mood and theme that she and husband, Paul Elliot, can market. Their goal is to create a quiet, secluded place in the country that people want to come to get married, hold business meetings, or just see old friends at events such as baby showers.
When visitors are not present, the couple will treat most of the spaces in the 11,000 square foot structure as their living areas.
The pair moved closer to seeing their vision for their home become a reality Tuesday night when the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors challenged its zoning and planning committee to find a way to at least give the couple a chance to experiment with their idea.
According to county officials, the zoning and planning committee will likely come back to the board in October with a document supervisors can ratify that would allow Owens and Elliot to have a chance to see if their dream of marketing their home as a castle/gathering place for the public can work.
The outpouring of support from local citizens and 25 supervisors present at Tuesday evening’s county board meeting had Owens on Cloud 9 Wednesday and she expressed her thanks to all.
She added she was also thankful to Dale and Terri Roznik, who began building the house in 2008, but were forced to leave the project when Dale died at the age of 57 in 2011.
Since then, the home was in foreclosure until Owens and Elliot bought it in July of 2020 for a reduced price of $500,000. They were made aware of the unique living space through a realtor friend of Owens.
“She told me, ‘This home reminds me of you,’” Owens said of her friend.
Owens said Elliot has been “invaluable” in the entire process and, after working each day outside, has come home to help her with the heavy lifting the project requires.
The home has numerous rooms, from a large chapel with pews from a church in Whitewater, to a reception room with fireplace and 18-foot ceiling, to more intimate spaces like a replica English pub.
Owens said she is, “very excited” about the potential future of her home to be a place that is “a-political, non-denominational and where anyone is welcome.”
“We are very excited and optimistic about the future now,” Owens said in light of the county board’s action this week. “We want this place to become a treasure.”
