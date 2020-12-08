Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 1:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Sunday at 8:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a female.

— Monday at 4:01 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:44 a.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a patient who needed no treatment or transport.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire call — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 12:14 p.m. to the 300 block of Elizabeth Street for a check on a burn complaint.

