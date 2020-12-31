The Watertown Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving Jerald T. Brennan, 65, of Watertown.
Brennan is believed to have left his residence in Watertown Monday at noon to go ice fishing by himself at an unknown location. He was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, large boots and blue jeans. He took his grey 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with Wisconsin plates numbered FN4689.
Brennan is known to frequent Rock, Mud and Fox lakes, which have been checked by friends and local law enforcement. He also has a cottage in Nekoosa, which was checked by family and he was not there. Brennan’s phone last pinged to an address in Amherst Tuesday morning. These areas have been checked by law enforcement with no success.
Brennan is 5-11, approximately 175-180 pounds, muscular and in good physical health. He has brown eyes, shorter black wavy hair with specks of gray, and is clean shaven.
If he is seen, witnesses are asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.
