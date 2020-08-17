IXONIA — The 15th annual FallFest at Harnischfeger County Park has been canceled to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.
Organizers had hoped that circumstances would have improved from mid-March until now. Volunteers have the crops planted for the day of demonstrations, and all the regular demonstrators were lined up, along with some new ones to keep the event fresh. This event requires many hands to bring it all together for the public. With the additional precautions needed at this time, along with some of the volunteers personal health, it would be impossible to manage FallFest to ensure safety for one and all.
The next FallFest is set for Sept. 25, 2021.
FallFest is the annual fundraiser for Harnischfeger County Park. With all of the park’s amenities, comes the need for maintaining the facilities along with making continuous improvements to the park. This fundraiser has helped to improve the clubhouse with windows, doors, flooring, bathroom upgrades, kitchen upgrades, new tables and more. In addition, it provides funding for tree planting and other landscaping to keep the park looking its best.
Organizers are currently in the process of building a large pole building at the park that will house antique farm equipment displays for the public, and safe storage for equipment being used to work the north fields for the annual FallFest event. More funding is needed to complete the finish landscaping, construction of display shelves and racks, and lighting/video capabilities for running demonstration videos.
Harnischfeger Park relies on the generosity of banks, credit unions, businesses, and the public to donate to these worthwhile projects and improvements. Checks can be made payable to FODCPI and memo Harnischfeger Park FallFest 2020.
One hundred percent of the donations go to the pole building project. Donations can be sent to FODCPI, P.O. Box 72 Juneau, WI 53039.
