Dodge County Clerk of Courts Lynn M Hron on Monday announced her retirement as Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court.
Her last day will be on Tuesday, May 3.
Hron was elected in 2002 and took office in January 2003 after having worked in the Clerk of Courts Office since 1981.
"I have been fortunate to have worked with many talented and knowledgeable individuals. The technological advances that the court system has undergone throughout the last 40 years is remarkable and I am proud to have been a part of the transition here," said Hron.
Clerk of courts is an elected position with the current term ending at the close of 2022. An election will take place this year, the partisan primary on Aug 9, 2022 and general election Nov 8.
Brian Pfitzinger, presiding Judge for Dodge County, will make an appointment to fill the vacancy until the end of the year.
Hron ran unopposed for re-election to the office of Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Courts in 2018.
The clerk of courts office processes court cases, collects fines and forfeitures due to the county and state, manages jury pools for trials and aids the public with their filings.
Hron, a Republican, lives in Beaver Dam with her husband, Robert. They have raised three sons and have a grandson, a 2018 Daily Times story said.
She is a member of the Republican Party of Dodge County and the Wisconsin Clerk of Courts Association and has served on several committees.
