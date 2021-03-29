JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson has announced that Dr. Charles Urness has been added to the list of candidates who will be involved in the final interview for the Jefferson superintendent position.
According to the district, Urness’ interview was made possible due to one of the other previously announced candidates dropping out of consideration.
”Dr. Urness is currently the principal at Franklin Middle School in Janesville,” a media release from the district said. “He began his career in education teaching social studies in both Yuma, Arizona and Brodhead from 1996-2001. He served as principal of the Brodhead Middle School from 2001 to 2010, and from 2010 to the present, he serves at Franklin Middle School.”
Final interviews for the superintendent position will be held on April 8.
