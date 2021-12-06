JUNEAU — There were 58 Dodge County health-care employees who had not received a COVID-19 vaccination as of Wednesday. There are 226 employees who have been vaccinated.
Clearview Executive Director and Administrator Ed Somers presented the numbers at a Dodge County Health Care Facilities meeting Wednesday. He said those numbers represent employees working in the main Clearview building.
Somers said a federal requirement for health-care staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 was halted by a Dec. 1 court injunction. The requirement would have taken effect today.
He said the mandate only affects the areas of the Clearview campus that are licensed as a nursing home. He said the mandate didn’t cover Northview Heights, a community-based residential facility, and the Trailview Adult Family Home.
Somers said Friday some of the 58 have received the vaccination since Wednesday. He also said out of the 58 employees there are 14 under the age of 18 that require parental permission. Somers said 12 employees said it was their religious beliefs kept them from getting vaccinated. He said seven pending religious exemption requests are in abeyance pending the outcome of the court challenges. Five religious exemptions were granted before the Dec. 1 court injunction, Somers said.
Despite those caregivers who are not vaccinated, Somers said his employees want to provide the highest standard of care possible.
“We take every precaution necessary,” Somers said. “We have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and our director of nursing and our infection preventionist work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, the committee heard from a resident who urged caregivers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so they can protect the ones under their care, including her mother, who died recently and was a patient at Clearview Nursing Home.
“I would like to acknowledge the Clearview staff for the care they gave my mom for the last four years, including the last 18 months during the COVID outbreak,” Lynn Sharkey said. “I just want to say that I feel vaccinations are really important for staff and residents. Staff come into close contact with residents each day, and vaccinations do help us from getting really sick and staying in a hospital and/or dying. Getting the shots is an unselfish act to help those who are unable to help themselves.”
Somers handed out a policy Wednesday stating, “All Dodge County employees, elected officials and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a COVID-19 vaccination as a term and condition of employment or to work at Clearview, unless an exemption or deferral has been approved.
“All new staff shall be required to provide proof of their vaccine status prior to the start of their employment,” the policy states. “All records of vaccinations and approved exemptions will be maintained by the Dodge County Human Resources Department.
Somers said the policy is for Clearview only. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate only affects Clearview and not the rest of Dodge County.
“It’s a condition of participation in the Medicare and Medicaid program and failure to comply will result in the loss of that funding,” Somers said. “The policy is on hold until something happens with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ injunction. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a memo today (Friday) that they will not be enforcing the mandate while the court injunctions remain in effect.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.