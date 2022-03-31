IXONIA — Town of Ixonia officials are, in their words, “beyond desperate” for a new wastewater treatment plant and it appears they are going to get one, but at unknown costs and a location that has some residents concerned.
“We either build a new plant, or you don’t flush the toilet,” Ixonia Town Chairman Perry Goetsch said as he and manager of the current wastewater treatment plant, Jeff Wegner, recently took a reporter on a tour of the aging, overloaded and sometimes smelly facility in the town’s industrial park.
According to Goetsch and Wegner, the new wastewater treatment plant, expected to cost between $15 million and $20 million, will consist of two adjoining tax parcels for a total of 46.59 acres. The property was recently purchased by the town for $850,000.
The pair said the new wastewater treatment facility, to be located on the south side of State Highway 16, just to the east of Ixonia Bank, is appropriate for that location because it will be close to the Rock River, where treated water can be discharged.
They said the facility will not be visible from Highway 16, because there will be no structures more than one story tall, the plant will be placed in an already low-lying area, and berms and trees will hide it from passing travelers.
Engineers from Donohue, who are working with the town on planning for the new facility, said it is their goal, “to make sure nobody notices the plant.”
Goetsch and Wegner called Johnson Creek’s wastewater treatment plant on County Highway B a “sister facility” to the one proposed for Ixonia, because they may look so similar.
The current Ixonia wastewater treatment plant, built in 1984 and expanded in 2004, will be decommissioned, then turned into a sewage lift station. Engineer Nathan Cassidy of Donohue said its flow limits have been pushed in recent years by weather, streetscape and population growth, and it has difficulty handling pollutants such as chlorides, phosphorous and ammonia.
Goetsch said the town tried to find grant money to fund the new wastewater treatment plant project, but was unsuccessful, because the median income of town residents is too high, meaning Ixonia would not qualify for such aid.
Goetsch also said it is difficult, at this point, to quantify total construction costs because of the unpredictability of the economy, with its supply chain issues and inflation.
“An estimate of being between $15 million and $20 million is the best we can do before bidding the project,” he said.
Town leaders said the plant is needed for myriad reasons.
“The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told us in late 2018 that the plant should be replaced,” Goetsch said.
“This plant has been overloaded, both (mechanically) and organically in terms of flow, since before I took over in November of 2016,” Wegner said.
The town assumed operation of the plant from its sanitary district in the winter of 2012.
“And the previous operators failed to tell the town board about some issues here,” Wegner said.
“When Jeff took over, there were issues already in 2016,” Goetsch confirmed.
Goetsch said the town board began planning for the replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, “right away,” after hearing a new one would be needed.
The new wastewater treatment plant will serve Utility District No. 1 only.
According to a map of Ixonia, Utility District No. 1 is a large, densely populated area that includes the subdivisions of Autumn Ridge, Audubon Park, River Valley Estates, Preserve at Deer Creek and all of an older area known as “downtown.” This includes Marietta Avenue and a long-established area of homes south of Highway 16, as well as the Ixonia Industrial Park.
Utility District No. 2 is located at the far eastern border of the town.This district includes the older, LaBelle Heights subdivision and the newer Vicksburg Subdivision of apartments, condos and homes on Ski Slide Road, south of Wisconsin Avenue.
Utility District No. 2 is connected to the Oconomowoc wastewater treatment plant and residents there pay Oconomowoc for their service.
According to Goetsch and Wegner, the Town of Ixonia tried, initially, to reroute District No. 2 into the new town wastewater plant, but the DNR did not allow it.
“We started right away to try to bring Utility Districts No. 1 and No. 2 together, but the DNR said we couldn’t do that,” Goetsch said. “The DNR said we couldn’t accept any wastewater from Oconomowoc in District No. 2 and we actually wasted a year in the process.”
Goetsch said the new wastewater treatment plant’s users living in Utility District No. 1 will bear the cost of the project over time, but just how much their bills might go up is unknown at this point.
A 2021 estimate from financial consultants Ehlers and Associates indicated, however, that rates for customers might double.
To come to this conclusion, Ehlers performed a rate study utilizing the estimated project costs and the increase includes a new loan payment for the project, and new operation and maintenance expenses, which means customer rates could go from a residential rate of about $49 per month to $100.
“State statutes say the users of the sewer are charged. Period,” Wegner said, noting there is no option to spread the cost around the town.
“We don’t know what the rates will be, but we are doing our darndest to keep them reasonable. But they will increase,” Goetsch said. “We’re telling the honest story.”
Staffing of the new facility will remain about the same as it is now, according to Goetsch.
“We would have it staffed with one full-time and one part-time person,” he said.
The town hopes to conduct bidding on plant construction around Thanksgiving and begin construction in 2023, with the plant being operational at the beginning of 2024.
Not everyone is pleased.
Terry Jones and his family have lived along the Rock River on an adjoining property to the east of the planned plant, for 30 years and Jones is one of the residents who doesn’t think the town board has dealt with the plant conundrum properly.
Jones said that too much board business related to the plant has been conducted in closed sessions and his concerns about the plant and how it will likely come to be, are many.
Among his most basic worries is that, it is his belief that the location of the new plant is inappropriate and he does not believe it will be something people will just drive by on Highway 16 and not notice.
“This will be the first thing you see on Highway 16 when entering Ixonia from the east,” he said. “It will definitely be an eyesore.
Jones said he and his family were not happy when they first learned the plant might go in near their home and have been actively fighting it.
“We believe our property values will decrease because of this,” he said. “We are also concerned about noise pollution, smell and traffic to and from the facility on Highway 16.”
Jones said it is his belief the town’s planning committee is at the root of the need for the new wastewater treatment plant.
“It’s needed due to the fact the committee approved subdivision developments without foresight as to how this would affect the sewer district,” he said.
Jones was also critical of the town board for what he said was its lack of consideration of issues, with Oconomowoc being unwilling to let Ixonia out of a contract for Utility District No. 2.
“We are wondering what additional mistakes they are going to be dealing with in the newest land purchase,” he said. “The town board is not transparent on this project at all. They let the town know what is happening after they have had their closed door meetings. Then, it is too late. They’ve already made their decisions.”
Goetsch’s takes on the way the town’s board has dealt with the plant issue and likely future location of the treatment facility differ greatly from those of Jones.
The town chairman maintained the new site on the town’s west bank of the Rock River is the best available. He noted that engineers have informed the town that the current plant site would not work for a modern plant, in part, because it’s too far from the river.
“The site on the river is the best location, by far, based on access to the river,” Goetsch said. “Also, it’s available for sale and it has the setbacks from homes that are required.”
According to Goetsch, if everything is designed correctly at the new facility, there will be no odors.
“This one does stink,” Wegner said as he walked the grounds of the current plant. “The new one will have little, to no, stink.”
Goetsch said phosphorous, chloride and ammonia cannot be treated properly at the current facility, but will be processed in an environmentally responsible manner at the new one.
Some critics of the new plant site, who would have preferred a housing subdivision there, have noted that there will be considerable cost to move a We Energies gas line that runs in the area. Wegner responded that the line would have had to have been moved for a subdivision to be constructed anyway.
“The gas main movement is in negotiations,” he said, adding the main measures 12 inches in diameter. “It’s a We Energies gas main and it’s possible that We Energies will pay to move it.”
Amy Rinard represents Ixonia on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors and said that, it is her belief that, for at least 15 years, the town board’s members have known the current wastewater treatment plant would need to be replaced or expanded.
“Yet, they did nothing to plan for that,” Rinard said. “They should have acted years ago to acquire a suitable site for a new sewage treatment plant, or set aside land in the industrial park near the current plant. Instead, they waited until the DNR was practically threatening to condemn the out-dated and over-burdened current plant before they started scrambling to find land for a new one.”
Rinard said that, as a result, the town ended up paying top dollar for a site with a lot of problems, that is too close to existing homes and that was destined to be, “a nice, new subdivision, with river frontage, just off a major state highway.”
She acknowledged that Ixonia is one of the fastest growing communities in Jefferson County and needs to have town board members who have better vision for the future. She also said the board should have done more in the way of communicating with the public on the progress toward the new plant.
“During this whole site search and discussion about building a new wastewater treatment plant, the town board should have been actively reaching out and informing the people who will be affected by it,” she said. “Instead, I feel like these board members wanted to keep it all pretty quiet. In fact, for months, the subject was listed on town board meeting agendas only as the cryptic ‘WWTP’ as if board members really didn’t want people to know what they were talking about. The long-term members of this board often say if people want to know what’s going on, they need to come to town board meetings. But, that’s not good enough.”
Rinard said, now, people who live in the subdivisions and “downtown” Ixonia are suddenly learning their sewer bills are about to skyrocket.
“And residents of the lovely newer River Valley Estates subdivision also are discovering they will soon be living next to a sewage treatment plant. I’m pretty sure they didn’t build their nice, new homes in Ixonia for that.” she said.
Goetsch maintained the board has done its investigation into the need for a new plant in transparent fashion.
“Everything has been done above board,” Goetsch said. “We’re trying to keep the costs of this low and be transparent. God knows we invite questions. All people have to do is ask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.