IXONIA — We Energies representatives said the utility will begin site preparation activities before year’s end and will be providing an updated construction timeline following the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s approval Thursday of a $185 million liquid natural gas storage facility in Ixonia.
“We appreciate the commission’s thoughtful process and approval of these important projects,” We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said of the Ixonia and Bluff Creek LNG projects. Bluff Creek is located in Walworth County just east of Whitewater. “Today’s decision will allow us to keep our customers warm on the coldest days of the year with a safe, affordable and reliable heating supply. These LNG facilities are also expected to save customers more than $200 million over time.”
According to Jefferson County Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward, the PSC is the last approval authority before the Ixonia LNG storage facility could be built.
The LNG facility has had to pass muster with both the town and county before moving to the PSC.
PSC Environmental Affairs Coordinator and Supervisor Adam Ingwell added that the commission still must issue an official order allowing We Energies to proceed.
“I don’t have an exact timeline for when the order will be issued, however,” Ingwell said of the formality. “The utility can’t begin any construction until they receive this order.”
The PSC’s decision did not sit well with Amy Rinard, who represents Ixonia on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors and has been a vocal opponent of the project.
“Sadly, this is yet another win for the stockholders of a multi-billion dollar energy monopoly used to getting its own way,” Rinard said after hearing the PSC’s decision. “It’s a big loss for natural gas users who will have to pay to build this massive and dangerous LNG facility and the people of Ixonia who will have to live with it.”
Rinard had harsh criticism for state officials who are allowing the project to move forward.
“I had higher hopes for the backbones of state regulators to stand up and call foul on the falsehoods and deceptions contained in this LNG application,” Rinard said. “The Sierra Club — Wisconsin’s lawyers revealed many of those deceptions during hearings on the application and the administrative law judge overseeing the case publicly reprimanded We Energies for withholding facts. Yet, the big business of energy in Wisconsin trumped all this.”
Rinard said the fact that the energy industry is rapidly changing in response to new climate initiatives was “mostly ignored.”
“That’s especially disturbing when the potential is great for natural gas customers to be paying off the construction costs of this thing long after it’s shut down,” she said.
Rinard said that, with the PSC’s approval of the LNG project, she will, as a county supervisor, continue working to ensure the safety of Ixonia residents during construction of the LNG plant and especially after it is up and running.
“I will work very hard to make sure all provisions of the joint development agreement between the county, town and We Energies are followed to the letter,” she said.
The We Energies facility in Ixonia will include a 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas. The plant will also have equipment to process vaporized natural gas into a liquid and back again, a section of pipeline connecting to a main natural gas pipeline, plus an electric substation.
We Energies said the purpose of the proposed facility is to store natural gas until it is needed, at which time it would be put back into the pipeline.
It will be located northeast of Hill and North roads and might be operational by late 2023.
The road traveled by We Energies to reach Thursday’s decision has been a fairly long and controversial one. In the summer of 2020, Ixonia’s plan commission listened to a presentation from We Energies about the proposed project on approximately 120 acres that could bring estimated shared revenue payments of $550,000 annually to the town and $1.1 million, yearly, to Jefferson County.
Subsequent hearings and informational sessions were held in which We Energies representatives reiterated their claims that southeastern Wisconsin is in need of additional natural gas supplies to meet customer use on the coldest days of the year and that Ixonia is a strategic location for the utility because there are gas lines already nearby.
