WAUKESHA — Daughter of state Rep. Barbara Dittrich of the 38th Assembly District, Sophie Mulloy Dittrich, 19, entered pleas of guilty Monday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court to drug-distribution and gun charges related to a December, 2020 incident in Oconomowoc.
Although it was prosecuted by Waukesha County officials, the case was relocated to Ozaukee County after a pair of Waukesha County judges recused themselves.
The younger Dittrich was convicted Monday of possession with intent to deliver psilocin, the active chemical in psychedelic mushrooms, and carrying a concealed weapon.
As part of a deal with the state, she entered pleas of guilty to those charges. Dittrich saw counts of possession of THC, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed, but read into the court record. Dittrich’s sentencing is scheduled for May 23.
According to the Waukesha Freeman, Dittrich was charged after a Dec. 27, 2020, incident in which a man reported she pointed a pistol at him in the parking lot of the Rocky Rococo restaurant on Summit Avenue in Oconomowoc. A woman with him said she saw Dittrich driving the car and waved at her, then Dittrich raised the gun. Police learned that the woman received a THC vape cartridge from Dittrich about two months earlier and never paid for it, a criminal complaint said.
Police found Dittrich’s car at the nearby Walgreen’s with her and two other women inside it. Dittrich said she made a gun with her fingers as she passed by their car and with the other hand gave an obscene gesture in order to scare that woman, the complaint said.
The Freeman reported that a police officer searched her car after smelling what he believed was marijuana and found a grinder, wrapping papers, containers with small amounts of suspected THC wax in them, a digital scale, glass smoking devices, a glass jar in the trunk containing psilocin mushrooms, and a total of 1.3 pounds of marijuana, including edibles and 85 THC vape cartridges. They found $415 on Dittrich. Officers also found a Ruger .22-caliber handgun with a silver or stainless steel barrel concealed under a console, loaded and with a round in the chamber, which had been reported stolen from Glendale, the complaint said.
According to a statement from Dittrich after her daughter’s arrest in December of 2020, “Every family who suffers through the pain of addiction, regardless of the specific form in which it presents, has their own private story of trial and sorrow. Now you know part of my family’s story and what impacts some of my legislative positions. Given this recent incident, I will fight all the harder for those facing similar circumstances as long as I remain in the Wisconsin State Legislature.”
Dittrich’s Assembly District 38 reaches west to Marshall and Cambridge, skirts the western, southern and eastern edges of Watertown and reaches down to Sullivan. It then moves up to Oconomowoc.
