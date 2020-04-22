JEFFERSON — Starting Friday, Theresa Beck will be interim special prosecutor in charge of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Her appointment to the position follows the resignation of DA Susan Happ in recent days.
Happ’s resignation is effective Friday and Beck’s appointment coincides with Happ’s departure.
Happ submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Tony Evers so she could work with the state as director of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Litigation Unit.
Happ was first elected Jefferson County District Attorney on Nov. 4, 2008.
Beck, an assistant district attorney in Jefferson County, was appointed to the position Tuesday by Jefferson County Presiding Judge William Hue. She will serve as special prosecutor until Evers appoints someone as DA to finish Happ’s term, or the person elected in November becomes DA in January of 2021. Beck began her work experience in Jefferson County as an assistant DA on May 24, 2010.
Happ recommended Beck for the job, saying she is “imminently qualified” for the interim position.
As of Tuesday, Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall was the lone candidate to declare that she is running for the position.
The person elected will be sworn in as DA on Jan. 3, 2021.
Happ said Beck is a good choice to serve as interim administrator of the DA’s office because she does not have an intention of running for the position in November.
“It just makes sense,” Happ said, adding that Beck will not be an interim DA, but a special prosecutor in charge of the office. Beck will perform tasks related to things such as budget and payroll.
“With Theresa, there is no concern that anyone will be acting in any self-serving manner as an election approaches. Any decision-making won’t be politically motivated, given the upcoming November election,” Happ said.
