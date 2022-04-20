JUNEAU — Despite a request to postpone and later to send back to committee the extension of a Post-Employment Health Plan, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning eventually approved the plan through December of 2024.
Both requests to curtail a vote on the plan at the board’s organizational meeting failed. Following lengthy discussion, the measure was approved on a 20-9 vote, with two members abstaining.
The structure of a PEHP was implemented in January of 2006. That plan was set to expire on Dec. 31. Labor unions at Clearview and the sheriff’s office questioned the extension of the plan. Some employees have indicated the extension or sunset of the plan would influence their retirement planning.
In the past, Dodge County had converted unused sick leave, up to 120 hours at retirement, to a PEHP. Hours are converted at 80% and retirees are allowed to use that money to pay for post-employment insurance premiums.
There will be 158 employees eligible for PEHP as of Dec. 31, when the program would have ended had the board not approved the two-year extension. The estimated number of sick or banked leave hours available for PEHP is 74,860.
There are 90 participants in an extended leave bank representing 43,199 hours. The hours are frozen and will decrease over time. The average wage of those employees is $29.19 and based on 80% of the hours, it would cost the county $1 million to pay out those employees.
There are 68 participants with a traditional sick leave bank with 31,622 hours. At 80% of the hours based on the average wage, the cost to the county to pay out retirees would be $739,383.
According to notes attached to the resolution, if the plan terminated at the end of the year, Dodge County could experience a significant exodus of employees, and with an 1.6% unemployment rate for the county, that could create a challenge to fill positions.
One of the intended purposes of providing a PEHP was to encourage employees to use good judgment in the usage of their sick leave so that upon retirement they will have a source of funds to help defray the cost of medical insurance.
The plan is available to all benefit eligible employees hired prior to Jan. 1. Those hired after Jan. 1 are not eligible for PEHP, but will be transitioned into a paid time off, otherwise known as a PTO program with prior earned sick leave balances frozen into an extended leave bank.
“There are a lot of questions here,” board supervisor Daniel Siegmann of Rubicon said. “If we do something wrong, it will be the taxpayers who pay.”
Some supervisors noted the plan does not expire until December, so there would be no rush to make a decision this month. A motion to postpone action was defeated on a 11-20 vote.
It was also pointed out that the board has new members that are not familiar with the plan. Some of the new members voiced a desire to hold off on a vote, while others said they have studied the information and are up-to-date with the proposal.
“I am disappointed the new supervisors are being thrown under the bus,” Siegmann said. “This is not how it should be done.”
Supervisor David Gueckenberg of the Town of Ashippun said he was concerned about the county moving forward with two retirement health plans.
Other supervisors said if the county does not extend the plan, more employees would opt for retirement sooner.
A motion to defer the resolution back to the human services committee failed on a 12-18 vote with one supervisor abstaining.
The vote to extend the plan through 2024 was approved on a 20-9 vote, with two supervisors abstaining.
In other business, the emergency management department received approval to purchase a 2003 Kenworth/Pierce rescue truck to replace a former beer truck that is being used to respond to hazardous material incidents in the county.
Funds for the truck were included in the 2022-26 Dodge County Capital Improvement Plan and the adopted budget included $200,000 in the the 2022 emergency management budget. The price of the replacement truck is $118,000 with an additional $15,000 requested for installation and testing of equipment for the vehicle.
According to Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls, the county formed a hazmat team in 1990. In 2006, the county converted a 1990 Ford beer truck into a hazmet truck to respond to hazardous material spills. That truck has 127,000 miles and is in need of repairs.
Nehls noted state statutes require the county to have an emergency hazmat response team. Several questions were raised by supervisors about hiring a private firm to provide those services. The response team has about 15 limited-term employees that are required to take an eight-hour refresher course each year. Most of the members are from area fire departments.
Nehls recalled several incidents when the truck was used, including in 2016 or 2017 when a train derailed in Watertown. The response team was at the scene prior to train officials’ arrival. The team is responsible for mediation, and not clean up, she said.
The truck that is for sale in Lancaster Pennsylvania, has 13,250 miles. A new truck would cost the county about $330,000, Nehls said.
The truck purchase was approved on a 28-2 vote.
Two zoning ordinance amendments were unanimously approved in the Town of Lowell and one in the Town of Portland to create non-farm residential lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.