The cast of Watertown High School’s musical has been selected and is well into the rehearsal process. Thirty-three on stage performers, 19 instrumentalists and other behind the scenes students will perform “Grease” in the Watertown High School auditorium.
Rydell High’s class of ‘59 captures the look and sound of the 1950s in a rollicking musical that salutes the rock ‘n’ roll era. With music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, unforgettable songs include “Greased Lightnin,’” “Summer Nights,” “We Go Together,”,“Born to Hand Jive,” “You’re the One That I Want,” and the title song, “Grease.”
The cast of Watertown’s “Grease” includes: Emmaleigh Rein (Sandy Dumbrowski); Simeon Adrian (Danny Zuko); Lily Garbleman (Betty Rizzo); Caleb Clark (Kenickie); Mikaylah Fessler (Marty); Drew Scheid (Roger); Lucy Groeler (Jan); Robert Stewart (Doody); Lexi Buehler (Frenchy); Owen Harris (Sonny Latierri/Teen Angel); Livvy Sorenson (Patty Simcox); Will Wrolstad (Vince Fontaine); Hailey White (Cha-Cha Digregorio); Addie Nass (Miss Lynch); Cole Peterson (Eugene Florczyk). Female Ensemble: Justine Acker, Taylor Kaufmann, Caty Kaczmarek, Olesya Kazina, Tahlia Koehler, Iris Liesch, Sophie Mattke, Maggie Oestriech, Sophie Sullivan, Angela Tietz, Brianna Wanke, Eva Wickboldt, and Grace Zinda. Male Ensemble: Brady Lessner, Braydon Martino, Kieran McCarthy, Wyatt Steffanus, and Jack Sullivan.
The pit orchestra consists of Ava-Lynn Clyde, Mia DelFrate, Ella Faltersack, Jake Johnson, Addison Schuch, Lillian Walrath (violin); Zia Emmerich (cello bass); Aveline Jacob (bass synthsizer); Simeon Steffanus, Nick Tracy (saxaphone); Jackson Barta, Rylee Bilgrien, Samantha Hernandez, Kirsten Kwapil (trumpet); Collin Fields (trombone); Mrs. Syvrud (guitar 1); Noah Adrian (guitar 2); Aidan Lee (drum set).
The production is led by Ryan Moldenhauer (director/producer/choreographer), Penny Buska (vocal director), Sarah Hafenstein (pit orchestra director), Chad Martin (assistant pit director), Beth Mueller (choreographer), Harry Buska (set construction), Laurie Klecker (set/prop painter), Reid LaDew (production assistant/sound engineer), Scot Meyer (lighting designer), Jan Duffy (costume supervisor) and Sue Weihert (pianist).
Performances are scheduled for Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. Reserved tickets for “Grease” are available for purchase online. Visit goslingmusic.org to access the link for the online box office.
Adult tickets are $15, student and senior citizen tickets are $12.
