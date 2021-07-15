CONCORD — The Concord Town Board approved Wolf Paving’s road bid of $60.50 per ton of material, with payment up to $85,000 at a recent meeting.
Paving will be done on Golden Lake Park Drive, Park Drive and Cedar Grove roads.
Donald Popp, N6189 County Road F, withdrew his conditional use permit request to operate a dog kennel and training facility on an existing .964 acre parcel of land, due to opposition from his neighbors.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann briefed board members on the budget.
Chairman Dale Konle gave a power point presentation and graphic display of some of the monthly bills and highway department expenditures.
The highway department has been busy with patching, brushing, roadside mowing, cemetery and park mowing, along with general maintenance and repairs.
Brad Bowen, head EMS and fire chief of Western Lakes, addressed the board of any questions or problems.
Replacement of a road culvert on Buth Road was discussed.
Opening of all town roads to all terrain vehicles/utility terrain vehicles travel was discussed. Presently, all Jefferson County highways are open for ATV/UTV travel, per an ordinance passed in April by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors. Concord has various town roads designated for travel. The board approved use of Willow Glen Road, Elm Drive, and Allen Road, with more discussion to open all town roads on the August meeting agenda.
Residents and their families will be able to attend the annual Town of Concord picnic Aug. 8 at Concord Park. The Concord Time Capsule, sealed April 5, 2000, will be opened. Due to COVID-19, there was no picnic in 2020.
