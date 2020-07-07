SULLIVAN — Very warm temperatures, with heat indices near 100-degrees, along with some possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms, are expected through the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service.
"Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible today. There will be a chance for storms across southern Wisconsin each day, Wednesday into the weekend, with the best chances coming today and again Thursday," the NWS said. "Hot and humid weather will persist through much of this week, with heat index values pushing 100 degrees at times."
"Lightning will pose a threat to those outdoors and without access to permanent shelter," the NWS said.
The forecast calls for high temperatures in the lower 90s in all of southern Wisconsin away from the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline. The warmer conditions may reach the lakeshore at times this week, with the best chance for that happening Wednesday and Thursday.
"Max heat indices are expected to be in the lower to mid 90s today and the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday," according to the NWS. "Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, but likely warmer in urban areas."
The intense heat is predicted to last through most of the week, with somewhat less warm conditions Friday into the weekend.
"Warm temperatures and high heat index values will pose a risk for heat related illness, especially in vulnerable populations and/or those without access to air conditioning," the NWS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.