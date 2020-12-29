It won’t be a crippler as winter storms go, but a weather system packed with precipitation could again make mid-week, holiday travel annoying and hazardous across southern Wisconsin.
Several inches of snow are expected in the coming hours and days.
According to the National Weather Service at Sullivan, some snow is likely today, mainly after 5 p.m.
Leading up to that time, there will be increasing clouds, with a high near 28 degrees. A light, south wind will be increasing to 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.
Tonight, the NWS said, the real snow will begin.
“The snow could be heavy at times,” a meteorologist from the NWS said. “The low will be around 24 degrees with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches is possible.”
On Wednesday, there is a chance of snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 10 a.m. and noon.
“The mid-day period will be cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. South winds will be 10-15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%,” the NWS said.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 degrees. Northwest winds wiil be 5-10 mph.
There is a 40% chance of snow Thursday night and there is a 50% chance of snow New Year’s Day.
The weekend looks clear, with highs near 28 and lows around 12 degrees.
