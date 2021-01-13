Emmet man found guilty of possessing child porn

JUNEAU — A Town of Emmet man was found guilty Monday of having several illicit images of minors.
Joshua Nickel, 35, entered a no-contest plea to felony charges of child sexual exploitation and two counts of child pornography possession.
According to the criminal complaint, Nickel generated 17 Cyber Tipline reports through the use of his social media accounts and was suspected of uploading more than 40 images and/or videos considered to be child pornography. He was also alleged of distributing nine images and/or videos of child pornography.
In May, a search warrant was issued for Nickel’s home and his cell phone was confiscated. Law enforcement found five illegal images on the phone, the complaint states.
When Nickel was questioned, he said he loves kids, but “not in that way,” and that he wanted to have children of his own.
Nickel admitted to sending child pornography to numerous people on different social media platforms. Nickel told investigators he did so because he was collecting the information to provide to law enforcement. He originally advised law enforcement he only sent child pornography to individuals he knew had a sexual interest in children so they would send child pornography back to him. Nickel continued to tell investigators he said he did not have a sexual interest in children, according to the complaint. He wanted to gather the information for law enforcement.
A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered and Nickel will return to Dodge County Circuit Court for his sentencing May 21.
