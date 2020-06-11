JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has received another sterling audit report, this time for 2019.
As has become the norm, the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday evening listened to another positive audit report about how its administration and others have been doing business in the past year. The county's auditor, CliftonLarsenAllen, gave top grades to all phases of the county’s financial dealings last year.
Jake Lenell, CPA with CliftonLarsenAllen, has 18 years experience performing such audits and told supervisors his firm was pleased to be back working with the county after a five-year hiatus. Lenell said CliftonLarsenAllen works heavily in the municipal market with half of the counties in Wisconsin. He said his firm serves more than 100 locations nationally, with 18 offices in Wisconsin and more than 300 governmental clients statewide.
He said he and his colleagues, “came up with a very, very clean audit” here.
“This is the highest level of assurance we can provide. Your financial statements are reliable,” he said.
Lenell reviewed "sensitive matters" in financial statements, and he and others agreed with all methodologies that have been in place.
He said there were no problems found in financial disclosures, no significant difficulties encountered in the audit in general and no misstatements.
Lenell said the financial team in Jefferson County is, “doing a good job” and auditors had no disagreements with management.
Lenell acknowledged that the current COVID-19 environment offers many new and unique challenges, such as added costs, staffing and technological considerations.
He said staff members from the county were able to make way for auditors and were agreeable to work with, in the sense they could, “pivot, be nimble, flexible and quick.”
According to Lenell, auditors have discussed with the county how grant funding can come to it in light of the COVID-19 crisis and he said it is his interpretation that Jefferson County is prepared to address the added costs of the pandemic.
“You are very well-prepared to respond,” he said. “I realize this is the old, boring, ‘no news is good news’ report, but that is sort of holding true here,” Lenell said.
In another matter, the board postponed dealing with a proposed ordinance related to the powers and duties of the Jefferson County health officer until the July meeting.
