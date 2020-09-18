The motorist killed in a three-car crash Monday afternoon in the Dodge County Town of Oak Grove was identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol late Thursday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation, State Trooper Mark Samborski said Mark Schmidt, 68 of Lowell was operating an older Oldsmobile sedan and failed to yield at a stop sign and his car was struck by a northbound tractor trailer, pushing the sedan into a Dodge County squad driven by Deputy Jeremy McCarty, who was preparing to turn left. Nicholas Retzlaff, 22 of Ripon was operating the tractor trailer. Each vehicle was occupied by a lone driver.

McCarty and Retzlaff received minor injuries, the state patrol reported. Schmidt died as a result of the crash.

The crash happened at 4:22 p.m. at the County Highways A and W in the Town of Oak Grove.

The incident remains under investigation.

