JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Highway Department will again be busy this summer with roadway construction on Highway A from US Highway 12 north to US Highway 18, with more work to follow on the same highway from Highway 18 to Crossman Road.
The Jefferson County Highway Department is scheduled to be resurfacing Highway A from Highway 12 to 18 beginning this week.
According to Jefferson County Highway Department Commissioner Bill Kern, some culverts will be replaced, followed by the mill and overlay of existing, deteriorated asphalt pavement.
The department will be resurfacing Highway A from Highway 18 to Crossman Road beginning the week of June 27. Some culverts will be replaced, followed by the pulverization, grading and compaction/mill and overlay of the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement.
During construction on both sections of the roadway, the portions seeing work will be closed to through traffic. However, access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The roads will remain closed until approximately the end of July, depending on the weather.
The department asked that travelers please use caution within the construction areas and keep children away from the operations.
Those with questions should contact the highway department at 920-674-7265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.