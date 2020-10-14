CONCORD — The purchase of a new salt box for a small town plow truck was tabled for the second month by the Concord Town Board.
Board members tabled the purchase at the monthly October meeting until after the budget meeting.
The board discussed the pros and cons over the use of salt versus use of brine solution during icy road conditions.
The budget report prepared by Clerk Brian Neumann was reviewed. The budget planning meeting will be held at the Community Center at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
The treasurer's report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved. There were no zoning requests or plan committee reports.
The highway foreman's report was presented. The highway employees have been busy with brushing, road patching, roadside and cemetery mowing and general maintenance.
Brad Bowen, fire chief of the Western Lakes and head EMS, presented his monthly report, along with the call volume of accidents and fires.
The board continues to monitor complaints of unkempt properties and unlicensed vehicles.
The board approved the second reading of the firearms ordinance, with the deletion and addition of one word.
A ballot drop box has been placed outside the Community Center for absentee ballots. Early in person voting will be at the Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Oct. 26, and Oct. 28.
