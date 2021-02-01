Ten area nursing homes are being monitored by state health officials, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health’s weekly update.
The department reported Bedrock HCS in Watertown, Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau, Crossroads Care Center of Mayville, Hillside Manor, the Marquardt Full Campus and the Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown and Randolph Health Services have active COVID-19 health investigations.
There are also three in Jefferson County. They include: Aden Estates of Jefferson, Bedrock HCS at Atkinson LLC and Lake Mills Health Services.
Active investigations are being reported at 21 workplaces in Dodge County along with four group housing facilities. The state only identifies nursing homes by name.
While one confirmed case can trigger an investigation at a long-term care facility, two or more confirmed cases are needed to begin investigations at workplaces or group housing facilities, which includes prisons.
