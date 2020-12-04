Jagler garners fifth term in state assembly

Republican John Jagler received an early birthday gift Tuesday night.
Jagler, who turned 51 Wednesday, won a fifth term as the state representative for the 37th Assembly District, which covers northeastern Dane County and parts of Dodge and Jefferson counties.
“I want to thank the voters of the 37th Assembly District for the amount of support I received,” he said.
Jagler claimed Dodge County with 66% of the vote over his Democratic opponent Abigail Lowery, 38, and Independent candidate Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., 49. Lowery collected 30% of the Dodge County vote while Ratzlaff received 3% of the votes.
In Dane County, Lowery earned 55% of the votes in her home county defeating Jagler, who garnered just 41% there. Ratzlaff claimed nearly 4% of the votes in Dane County Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, Jagler earned 63% of the vote totals, and Lowery collected 33% and Ratzlaff, 3%, respectively.
Lowery and Ratzlaff are from DeForest. While Lowery serves as DeForest village trustee, Ratzlaff has no prior political experience.
Jagler, who hails from Watertown, said he campaigned on his experience and the eight years he has represented the residents of the 37th Assembly District. He was elected to the legislature in 2011.
“The voters of the 37th Assembly District know they need someone with experience, especially when dealing with the financial status of the state,” Jagler said. “They know I have their best interests at heart in Madison.”
Looking ahead to his fifth term, Jagler said the “lion’s share” of his time will be spent on the state budget.
“How the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic will be the most important issue facing the legislature this upcoming session,” he said.
Jagler said responsible budgeting by the state over the last decade will help Wisconsin bounce back.
Jagler is the owner of Jagler Communications, a consulting firm that specializes in website design, social media planning, advertising and public relations. His family is involved in an all natural dog treat business run by his daughter, Grace, who has Down syndrome.
