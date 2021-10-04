JUNEAU — Dodgeland High School students will celebrate their homecoming week today through Friday with this year’s theme being “Alice in Wonderland.”
Float building, class competitions and poster competitions will take place during the week culminating with an all-school assembly at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
There will be a movie at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school gym followed by the crowning of the 2021 Dodgeland High School homecoming king and queen.
After dismissal on Friday with the elementary school kids leaving at 2:20 p.m. and the middle and high school students departing at 2:30 p.m., students will be adding final touches to their class floats before lining up at 3:30 p.m. near the safety building. The parade begins at 4 p.m. The route starts at Cross Street to South Main Street and ends at Dodgeland Middle/High School, 401 S. Western Ave.
Following the parade, everyone is invited back to the school for steamed sweet corn and elote (Mexican sweet corn) by Team Beaudry Sweet Corn from 4 to 7 p.m. for $3 and $5, respectively. Also available is the Juneau American Legion fish fry serving from 4 to 7 p.m. at the legion building, 162 E. Oak St. in Juneau.
Dodgeland will be hosting the Pardeeville Bulldogs in their homecoming football game with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Following the game, the homecoming king and queen will light the bonfire followed by a street dance until 11:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The week ends with the high school dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. in the gymnasium and the grand march at 9 p.m. both on Saturday.
