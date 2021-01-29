WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Scott Fitzgerald was selected to serve on the House Judiciary Committee. The judiciary committee has jurisdiction over matters relating to intellectual property, the administration of justice in federal courts, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies. Following his appointment, Fitzgerald released the following statement:
“I’m honored to be selected to serve on the House Judiciary Committee, the second oldest standing committee in Congress. The judiciary committee serves a substantial role in protecting our civil liberties and conducting oversight of the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security. I look forward to taking on this new role and I take seriously my new responsibility to conduct effective oversight and important legislative work,” said Fitzgerald.
“As a staunch defender of law enforcement, the Constitution, conservative values, and opportunities for Wisconsin families, Congressman Fitzgerald is going to be a powerful voice in the committee during the 117th Congress. We are extremely happy to have him on board,” said Ranking Member Jim Jordan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.