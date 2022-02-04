Second in a two-part series
JEFFERSON — Law enforcement officials are seeing a preponderance of the potent drug fentanyl, the hazards of which were discussed in part one of this series, mixed with many other illegal substances these days and fetanyl is causing community devastation.
Leaders in law enforcement do, however, hold on to hope.
“We are continuing to see opioid abuse, with much of the drugs having fentanyl added,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Dan Horvatin. Horvatin works closely with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. “With the prevalence of Narcan being widely distributed to both first responders and users, there are more overdose survival situations, because of Narcan being administered on scene. However, we still are seeing overdose deaths in our community.”
Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.
Narcan is often also called naloxone and according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, when naloxone was first approved to reverse opioid overdoses, its brand name was Narcan.
“There are now other formulations and brand names for naloxone, but many people continue to call all of these products ‘Narcan,’” Horvatin said.
“Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose,” the National Institute on Drug Abuse said. “It is an opioid antagonist. This means that it attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids. Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.”
According to the institute, naloxone should be given to anyone who shows signs of an opioid overdose, or when an overdose is suspected. Naloxone can be given as a nasal spray or it can be injected into the muscle, under the skin, or into the veins.
Horvatin said he and his drug task force colleagues are seeing fentanyl being added to many other drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine.
“Because of this, we are recovering substances mixed with fentanyl at a much higher rate,” he said.
As was mentioned in Wednesday’s story on opioids in Jefferson County, Horvatin considers the biggest “problem drugs” in the county in 2022 to be heroin and fentanyl.
“We are seeing more fentanyl than heroin now,” he said. “Fentanyl is obviously a significant danger because of the high potency, which is 80-100 times more potent than morphine and up to 50 times more potent than heroin, and being less expensive than heroin, it is being added to many different controlled substances.”
Horvatin said a small amount of fentanyl can be added to a batch of a particular controlled substance and it increases the potency, allowing the dealer to use more cutting agents to increase the volume of the controlled substance.
“This leads to increased profits for the dealer, but obviously is much more dangerous for the user, increasing the chance of an overdose,” Horvatin said.
In addition to fentanyl, methamphetamine is another big problem in the Jefferson County area.
“Aside from the collateral crimes associated with drug use, methamphetamine has a dramatic impact on the people we have encountered,” Horvatin said. “We have witnessed the paranoia and psychosis that many times accompanies methamphetamine use and withdrawal. Whether it is hallucinations from not sleeping for days on end, or withdrawal. The paranoia is real.”
Cocaine and cocaine base, or crack, is also problematic here.
“While cocaine is still a problem, when the border was closed due to COVID-19, the cocaine supply was limited and prices increased,” Horvatin said. “Many users transitioned to methamphetamine, because of the availability and price.”
Horvatin said that, with marijuana being quasi-legal in states surrounding Wisconsin, weed is everywhere.
“Because of the availability, we see highly concentrated THC vape cartridges, edibles and marijuana in the hands of more high-school-age kids,” he said. “This is problematic from a developmental standpoint for youth and young adults. What are the long term developmental effects of marijuana use on brain development?”
The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry lists several, to include increased risk of mental health problems. More information on this can be found at: https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/Marijuana-and-Teens-106.aspx.
Horvatin said that, perhaps most sadly, the children of drug users are often the unintended victims when their parents are users and/or dealers.
“The county drug task force has partnered with Jefferson County Human Services to try to limit children’s exposure to controlled substance use and dealing,” he said.
Horvatin said his chosen career can be hazardous to his own health, as well as that of his partners in the workplace. It is hazardous to be a drug officer in the county, with the prevalence of “fatal if handled” drugs like fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is very dangerous not just to officers in the drug unit, but to all officers and first responders,” he said. “Officers and first responders may not immediately recognize a powder, for example, that is in the vicinity of where they are at, because they are focused on the individual they are dealing with. Something as simple as accidentally knocking a small bag of powder to the ground could cause the powder to become airborne and inhaled. If the powder contains fentanyl, the consequences can be lethal. Officers carry Narcan on their person, not just to help someone who may be overdosing, but also so that they can administer Narcan to themselves, or their partners, if the need arises.”
Safety protocols are in place at the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, so that any powders collected are field tested in a filter hood designed for safe containment of Fentanyl. Field testing is completed with another officer present.
“In the event of an accidental exposure, the second officer can administer Narcan to the affected officer,” Horvatin said.
