From left, Watertown Unified School District Board Chairman Tony Arnett; Kim Melcher of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Steve Goldberg of the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, WUSD Superintendent and Erin Meyer were part of a check-passing event this week. An additional $7,500 has also come in as a part of this challenge grant.
As mental health issues among the young become a huge concern to educators locally and internationally, Watertown is receiving some relief.
The Watertown Unified School District this week was informed it is one of only four school districts in the state that has received a challenge grant in the amount of $30,000 from the Wisconsin Education Association Member Benefits Foundation to support school-based social emotional learning/mental health programming.
“This is an unrestricted grant which will help strengthen the WUSD’s mental health services for students,” said WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug. “The grant is part of a statewide pilot project to establish a funding path for philanthropic organizations that want to support school-based mental health programs in their communities throughout Wisconsin.”
Schug said the district is thrilled to participate in this pilot project and to receive the grant.
“Since this is a challenge grant, we invite local businesses, foundations and community members to help us double the total amount so we can continue to strengthen and support our programming for students in the area of mental health/social emotional learning,” she said.
As part of the challenge aspect of the grant, an additional $7,500 has also come in, the WUSD board learned Monday.
The WUSD will be using the grant dollars to support its social emotional learning programming throughout the WUSD to include supporting the effective implementation of programs called at the elementary schools and Restorative Practices at the secondary level.
These evidence-based programs are designed to create safe and engaging classrooms and school communities.
“They help to engage students in effective problem solving, build a common sense of belonging and support, and help students to feel safe and a part of our school family and community through building strong social and academic skills so every student can thrive,” Schug said.
