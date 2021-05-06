If you heard rousing applause about 7:15 Tuesday evening it was likely emanating from Watertown City Hall.
Nearly 40 of Steve Hepp’s family and friends, Watertown Common Council members and other elected officials honored Hepp with a standing ovation.
And with good reason – May 4 was proclaimed as Steve Hepp Day by the Watertown Common Council.
Hepp, 66, and a respected member of the Watertown community, helped to recruit the city’s police and fire chiefs. He also was the designer of the 9/11 Memorial at the Marine Corps League Aero Park on Boomer Street. Hepp also ran his 36-year-old business, Steve’s Limousine Service in Watertown.
Before Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland presented Hepp with a city proclamation on his special day, State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, thanked Hepp for his dedication and passion for his work in the city.
“I want to thank you on behalf of my family, as a close friend, but on behalf of the community as well,” Jagler said. “We have a proclamation from the State of Wisconsin and a citation from the senate. The last lines are ‘The City of Watertown has declared today Steve Hepp Day because of his countless contributions to the community.”
Jagler said it was signed by him and Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, the president of the senate.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski shared the same sentiment.
“I just want to thank you for your years of service to Watertown,” Kaminski said. “You put 13 years on Watertown’s Police and Fire Commission and all 13 of those years, I was on the commission as an officer and as a sergeant. Three years ago, you wrote a nice letter to the commission recommending a captain for the chief’s position and that was me. The letter is in my office today. I appreciate all you have done for our department and our city. Happy Steve Hepp Day!”
McFarland said — despite working with Hepp for only two years — she learned a great deal from him, which came from his intangibles, such as his “candor and kindness” and love for Watertown.
“My team and I have worked hard to create efficiency, continuity, equitability and growth all while maintaining the foundational aspects of this community. I know some of those things I was asking of my team were a bit different, but they graciously saw the vision, offered valuable insight and suggested new paths were necessary and have come along on the journey,” McFarland said. “When I bring that same vision and change to a long standing committee member and an impactful person like Steve it can be a little scary. Will he see the vision? Will he come along? Well, Steve did and he did so courteously and with incredible intellect and impact. He not only saw the vision. He grew it. Your balanced, experienced, insightful and thoughtful approach is not something we take for granted in government.”
With the help of his wife, Sue, Hepp stood at the front of the council chambers and thanked Jagler, Kaminski and McFarland for their kind words.
“I want to thank the mayors over the last three decades for allowing them to have the faith in me to serve the community,” he said tearfully looking at the gallery. “You can’t do it without your friends and family. Thank you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.