JUNEAU — Should Dodge County officials attending a meeting virtually, have the right to cast a vote and receive a per diem, too?
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt doesn’t think so.
Since the county adopted its COVID-19 emergency declaration last March to help streamline the process of acquiring state aid, supervisors are able to attend meetings virtually, vote and receive payment.
Schmitt doesn’t think it is right and wants to rescind the emergency declaration as does fellow board member Kira Sheahan-Malloy.
He said if a board member is not physically present at a meeting he or she should not be allowed to vote on the issue before the committee or county board.
“It corrupts the vote,” he said at Monday’s executive committee meeting. “It corrupts the progress.”
Supervisor David Frohling said he believes if someone has concerns about attending a meeting in person the county board should make the accommodations available. He said a board member should be allowed to vote, but not be allowed to receive a per diem for attending the meeting virtually.
Schmitt disagreed.
“I believe if you’re not present at a public hearing you can’t take part in the hearing,” Schmitt said. “You don’t get a vote. You don’t get a per diem.”
He said even with the advent of electronic devices at meetings not every word or phrase is heard clearly.
“Electronic devices don’t always work,” he said. “You don’t hear every word not to mention you miss out on the body language by not being at the meeting. You shouldn’t be allowed to vote. You can comment on the issue, but not vote on it.”
Sheahan-Malloy asked if other counties, who have rescinded their own emergency declarations, are having trouble performing services needed by the public.
“I believe policy should be evidence driven,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “Unless we’re able to find specific things we can’t do without the declaration in place, I would support ending the declaration.”
While Dodge County Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls expressed her concern as to what will happen in the next couple of months with COVID-19 vaccinations, she said if the local declaration is terminated it should not harm her department financially as to how it serves the public.
“We still continue to receive help from the state and federal government,” Nehls said Monday.
The executive committee decided to keep the resolution in place until the county board meets March 16.
Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said the county board could amend the declaration and keep it in place, leave it as is or terminate it.
