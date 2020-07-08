Neosho man to make plea in drunken driving crash

JUNEAU — A plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled Monday for a 46-year-old Neosho man who is accused of a head-on crash that injured a passenger in his car and a driver of another car.
Jason Uhing, who is currently in the Dodge County jail, is charged with two felony counts of second offense operating while intoxicated causing injury.
If convicted of the two charges, he could be sentenced to prison for up to 12 years and fined up to $20,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Uhing was driving a Chevrolet east on Highway 60 near W2294 Highway 60 on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:42 p.m. in the Town of Rubicon when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Buick driven by an 82-year-old man. Uhing was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of the crash. Uhing’s passenger, a 47-year-old man, was also injured.
According to the complaint, Using left the scene and was found hiding in the trees near the crash site. Uhing submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which resulted in a 0.29 percent blood alcohol content. The state considers .08 as evidence of intoxication.
Uhing had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1993.
He is slated to return to Dodge County Circuit Court July 28 for his plea and sentencing hearing.
