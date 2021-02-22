Watertown woman receives probation after taking painkillers meant for patient

JUNEAU — A 60-year-old Watertown woman was placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest plea to taking narcotic drugs meant for a resident she was caring for at a local facility.
Mary Jo Olejniczak appeared Wednesday before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia, who found her guilty of three counts of theft.
Sentencing was withheld, and she was placed on probation for two years. As conditions of her probation, Olejniczak must undergo a mental health or drug and alcohol assessment. She may not work or volunteer in a hospital, nursing home, assisted living facility, memory care facility or in-home health care. She is allowed to volunteer for Meals for Wheels.
Olejniczak was a residential aide at Heritage Homes, 700 Welsh Road, Watertown, in 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, the director of nursing for the facility called the authorities in September 2019 to report Olejniczak admitted to stealing “maybe two or one” pills, the criminal complaint stated.
Olejniczak was fired from her position at Heritage Homes after management discovered prescription pain medications, specifically, hydrocodone or, as it is commonly known as, Vicodin, had been tampered with from February 2019 to June 2019, the complaint stated.
A search of records allegedly revealed numerous instances Olejniczak had signed-out as many as four pills for a patient who only needed one. In other instances, pills were signed out, but there was no record of their being administered to a patient, according to the criminal complaint.
