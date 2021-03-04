JUNEAU — Dodge County Russell Kottke named Haley Kenevan as the replacement to fill the void left by the passing of MaryAnn Miller.

Miller of Beaver Dam served on the Dodge County Board since 2006. She died Jan. 9.

Haley Kenevan, also of Beaver Dam, will likely be sworn in at the next Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for March 16. She will fill the unexpired term of District 30, which runs until April 2022.

