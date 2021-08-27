MADISON — Six million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Over half of all Wisconsinites have already completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.
“Wisconsin’s vaccine providers have worked tirelessly to get shots in arms,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This is a tremendous milestone, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Whether you’re administering shots, scheduling appointments, answering phones, or sanitizing workstations, thank you. I encourage every eligible Wisconsinite who has not done so already to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Since Wisconsin began administering COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December of last year, over 3.1 million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose. The state continues to make deliberate choices to reduce barriers to accessing the COVID-19 vaccine and provide much-needed relief to communities that have withstood the worst of the pandemic. Since the start of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Wisconsin, the state has launched a number of successful vaccine initiatives. Through the Vaccine Equity and Outreach grant program, DHS has helped support 100 organizations to serve as trusted vaccine messengers, increase vaccine confidence, and promote vaccine equity in racially and geographically diverse communities across Wisconsin.
Earlier this month, more than 600 people got their COVID-19 vaccine at the Wisconsin State Fair, and in the process, a voucher for a free cream puff. Wisconsin also recently announced its $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program, which offers a $100 Visa gift card to anyone who receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between now and Sept. 6.
Data continue to show that COVID-19 vaccines do their job by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. In July, people who were not fully vaccinated were nearly three times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, and 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses. The COVID-19 vaccines remain one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the highly infectious delta variant.
“It is important that we continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as cases continue to rise, driven by the delta variant,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Layering protection by getting vaccinated and wearing masks in schools and in public, indoor settings is critical to stopping the spread of the delta variant.”
To find a vaccination location, visit Vaccines.gov (https://vacunas.gov/) or call 211. Everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested.
For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
