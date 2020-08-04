The evolution of Watertown’s historic Main Street continues, with Brad Hayes of Hayes Family Auto Inc. announcing Monday his business has purchased the turn-of-the-century, former train depot on the street’s west end.
To be used, in part, as a small auto showroom, the station will feature a strong railroading theme inside and out, while Hayes saves it from further deterioration.
“We’re pretty blessed,” Hayes said Monday, while his teenage son, Howard Hayes and friend Jacob Walker, replaced a brick walkway at the site. “This building is one of a few in Watertown on the historic register and we have been working with Mayor Emily McFarland and Watertown’s Main Street Program Director Melissa Lampe, on this. They have been helping us see what we can do to use this building, while preserving the history of it.”
“We’re excited to be great stewards to this gorgeous and historic structure,” Hayes’ wife, Margaret Hayes, said. “The building dates to the early 1900s and we want to make it gorgeous again, while we expand our property.”
The location had been home to another train station, built in 1859, but that burned in 1893. The current structure, built around that time, was its replacement.
The Hayes family purchased its first property for the sale of pre-owned autos on the south side of West Main Street, just west of the railroad tracks, in 2006. Since that time, they acquired a former service station property directly across the street, a pair of quonset huts to the east and the former Bumper To Bumper Auto Parts store nearby, which they razed.
The Hayes’ latest acquisition, the train station, gives them another 2,000 square feet of interior space.
The deal to purchase was made with former owners Jack and Dawn Vater, now of Sheboygan. It was finalized Friday. Plans for the purchase had been in the works for a couple of months, Hayes said, allowing the family to envision how they could use the facility, while preserving its historical nature.
“We would not leave this area for the world. It’s awesome,” Hayes said of the neighborhood.
Among many improvements to the station, according to Hayes, will be replacement of a portion of the floor near the front of the building. This section has been dry-rotting over the years. Historic bricks from outside the building will be incorporated into the new, inner floor.
Historical items and artwork from the train station’s interior have been turned over to Hayes’ mother, who will be cleaning, repairing and framing them, when appropriate, for future display.
A Daily Times tour of the building Monday revealed several remaining antiques, including a railroad safe, cash register/calculator and typewriter — complete with yellowed and faded train station documents still in the carriage.
Hayes said a large door will be installed at the front of the station to allow one or two cars to be moved onto the main floor for display. Hayes will utilize the front 1,000 square feet of floor space, while 1,000 square feet at the rear will be leased, free of charge, to what Hayes said would be “a low-impact” charitable organization, yet to be selected.
Hayes said the building simply needs some TLC after several years of sitting dormant.
“It’s got great bones,” he said, adding bricks are being removed and reset around the outside and painting will soon take place on the exterior.
When the weather turns colder, work will commence on interior projects. Hayes said the building should be ready for a grand opening in spring of 2021.
McFarland said she is impressed with the Hayes family’s dedication to the near west side of Watertown.
“Brad and Margaret have done a great job of transforming their business footprint in that area,” the mayor said. “They have a vision for something and they make it happen. I know they have plans for that building that maintains its historical value, allows them some additional space for a part of their business and also allows space for a non-profit. Our city is fortunate to have many invested small businesses that give to our community positively in many ways, and Brad and Margaret Hayes are an example of that.”
Neither Hayes nor his wife are train aficionados, but said they appreciate the history of railroading in the Watertown area.
“And we know we will be bombarded by train buffs,” Hayes said. “Every so often, we see a couple of vans pull up and people — mostly older gentlemen — pour out, take photos and take a look at the station,” he said. “Amateur movies have been made there.”
While continuing to operate his auto business Monday, Hayes could be seen running back and forth between his office and the station to monitor progress.
“We have an awful lot of work to do,” he said, “and we want to do it right.”
