Jorge Monterrey wants Watertown to become the state’s amateur boxing capital of the state. And he’s well on his way.
With the help of his longtime friend, Adrian Rowen, Monterrey is bringing BorderWars12 — Unfinished Business back to the community Sept. 17-18.
Monterrey, owner of Defense Combatives in Watertown, is the co-owner of The Bar, where he and Misti Hawn also own Kiss My Axe inside The Market, 210 S. Water St.
Monterrey said the boxing will take place outside of The Bar on a large patio, with the first bout scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Monterrey’s dream has not been without its critics. Residential neighbors on both sides have complained about the noise in the past. The police have issued a citation and a city committee is reviewing the situation.
But Monterrey remains convinced there is a way for boxing and his neighbors can co-exist.
“I’m showing people outside of Watertown what we have to offer,” Monterrey said. “I’m waking Watertown up. We can’t be asleep anymore. This is leading us into something better for the future.”
Tha Boxing Voice Podcast, Defense Combatives and The Bar have come together to bring Las Vegas-style amateur boxing to Watertown. Tri-Star Boxing will live-stream the event on YouTube for boxing fans to watch for a nominal fee.
Rowen, boxing coach for Defense Combatives, said the fight card is 16 fights deep with boxers coming from Canada, California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Mexico and Texas with a few fighters coming from the United Kingdom. He said some of the fighters will also come from Racine, Madison and Milwaukee.
Rowen said the weight classes will start at 147 to 200 pounds or more.
“Some of these boxers have 30 amateur fights under their belt and are ready to make their move into the professional ranks,” Rowen said. “The caliber of fights will be better. These fights will look much sharper.”
He said the event will also bring some star power to Watertown when Gerald Allen McClellan Jr., the son of Gerald Allen McClellan or “The G Man,” makes his boxing debut.
As an amateur, the elder McClellan was a four-time Wisconsin Golden Gloves champion from 1984-1987. He was known for his punching power, The Ring magazine rated McClellan at no. 27 on their list of “100 Greatest Punchers.” In 2007, McClellan was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Monterrey said he and Rowen wanted to learn from their mistakes when the two held BorderWars11 this past June.
“We knew we could smooth out the details and organize more of the behind-the-scenes to create a more fluid event,” Monterrey said. “We created such an attraction with BorderWars11 people absolutely loved it so we wanted to hold another one in Watertown.”
Monterrey said a lot of people, who attended June’s event, didn’t know where Watertown, Wisconsin was on a map.
“We are getting the word out to people,” Monterrey said. “We’re making Watertown an attraction for people to visit its bars, restaurants and hotels. I want Watertown to be the crown jewel it once was.”
Face off, weigh in and interviews will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The event is free to the public and will be held inside the lounge of The Bar.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the doors open at 5 p.m. with boxing beginning at 6-10 p.m. followed by an after party inside The Bar.
General admission tickets are $40. Tickets and VIP packages for Saturday’s fights are available on the Eventbrite site or at the door, 210 S. Main St.
