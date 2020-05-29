Social Security and its Office of the Inspector General continue to receive reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be Social Security employees.
These scammers try to trick people into providing personal information or money, and often threaten their victims with arrest. Social Security urges people not to be fooled.
They said employees will never threaten people for information or promise a benefit in exchange for personal information or money. Real Social Security employees also will not:
- Tell a person that their Social Security number has been suspended.
- Contact a person to demand an immediate payment.
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.
- Demand that a person pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount they owe.
- Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
If a person receives a suspicious call or is unsure of the identity of someone who claims to be from Social Security they should:
- Hang up.
- Do not give money or personal information.
- Report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
