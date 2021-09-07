The City of Watertown has offered the public some insights into how its park plans are determined.
“The City of Watertown’s Parks and Open Space plan is a comprehensive analysis of our recreational and natural space needs and desires as a city,” a statement from the city said. “In 2019, the city hired Vandewalle & Associates, a company that specializes in this type of planning. They analyzed the current parks, collected community member data and feedback, and made recommendations for future improvement of our parks.”
“As an Alderperson I was exposed to plans like these and thought how powerful they could be,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “It’s been wonderful now as mayor to work hand in hand with our team and the Park, Recreation and Forestry Commission to use this plan to catalyze the growth and maintenance of our incredible park system.”
To read the full copy of the Parks and Open Spaces plan for 2019-2024, visit the city website, ci.watertown.wi.us.
Many of the suggested improvements from this plan are already complete, even though the timeline for the plan is less than halfway elapsed.
Randy Wojtasiak, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Watertown said, “We’ve made some significant improvements to our parks that I think citizens find very appealing. In the past year and a half, we’ve added a U10 baseball field, improved the drainage at the soccer field in Brandt-Quirk Park, and we now offer kayak and paddleboard rentals for use on a section of the Rock River. The Interurban Trailhead here in Watertown has new landscaping and bathrooms that were just completed. We’ve also completed projects with help from some of our community partners. The Lion’s Club of Watertown donated a shelter for Clark Park, and we were able to add new amenities to the Boomer Street Dog Park using a Quirk Foundation Grant.”
Wojtasiak notes that there are many more projects that are in progress. Some of these include painting fresh court lines for pickleball courts; expanded fencing and new development at Boomer Street Dog Park; construction of a warming house for Silver Creek Ice Rink; skates and snowshoe rental available for winter of 2021; construction of a new concession stand at Washington Park; playground equipment replacement for the Watertown Aquatic Center and near the Riverside Park Volleyball courts; Riverside Park historic wall and bridges repair and Reflection Park developments such as new sidewalks, trees, landscaping, and a seating area with shade.
The Parks and Open Spaces plan also makes some recommendations that are not yet underway. Among these are an update of park master plans, some park accessibility improvements, addressing staff shortages, and addressing issues at Grinwald Park, namely the need for shelter, permanent bathrooms, paved and possible expanded parking.
By 2024, when the current Parks and Open Spaces Plan expires, city officials hope to have all the suggested improvements complete, and a new plan on deck to serve the ever-changing needs of the community.
