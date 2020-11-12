JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school district continues to push through a long list of maintenance projects and facility upgrades while working toward a prospective future Green Ribbon designation.
The “Green Ribbon Schools” designation, a project of the United States Department of Education, aims to inspire schools, districts and institutions of higher learning to strive for 21st Century excellence through sustainability practices and wise energy use.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, board members expressed their support for the initiative, which addresses student health and wellness and environmental sustainability and education.
Tim Graffin, director of buildings and grounds for the district, said that he saw the sustainability initiative as a natural fit in a district which already is doing so much to improve its energy efficiency and which has so many environmentally friendly initiatives already in place, such as the West Elementary School garden and the Pope Path, a community walking path also located at West.
Graffin said he was working at the Fort Atkinson schools some years ago when that district was undergoing a similar process, and it was an exciting initiative for district personnel and students alike.
“When we can combine better maintenance, energy efficiency and education all in one, I think it’s a great thing for the district,” said Donna Bente, school board president.
Fellow board member Terri Wenkman echoed Bente’s affirmation, saying she was totally behind the “green and healthy” effort and backed the district pursuing this designation.
Graffin spoke about the Green Ribbon possibility as he updated the school board on recent and upcoming facilities maintenance projects at Monday’s school board meeting.
Among the projects completed over the summer was the installation of new Jefferson High School football stadium lighting.
The stadium lighting project straddled two years, with the 2019-20 portion of the cost coming to $252,925 and the 2020-21 cost coming to $81,515.
This project involved removing old poles which had corroded to the point that their stability was in question, installing new poles and upgrading the lights as well as completing a new electric infrastructure for the field.
The second project Graffin reviewed, also done this summer, was the aeration of the high school football field, which decreased the compaction on the field and improved safety for athletes.
The district worked hard to get the project done ahead of a planned fall sports season, only to have the Rock Valley Conference cancel all fall sports due to the coronavirus. (The conference is moving ahead with a winter sports season but only under strict COVID-19 protocols, such as required mask wearing by all involved, and no spectators allowed at competitions at this time.)
Next up was the high school parking lot lighting upgrade, also completed over the summer. This project was recommended by the Jefferson Police Department, which noted the lighting wasn’t as bright as the department would like and it left a number of “dark spots.”
The project, which falls under the 2020-21 school year, cost a total of $17,718.
The district removed old light heads and upgraded to LED lighting, providing better and more efficient lighting.
Next up was an upgrade to the high school pool timers.
The old timers were malfunctioning, delaying meets and causing “ghost starts.”
The district replaced timing stations and wiring and eliminated this problem.
Also at the high school, the district upgraded the fire sprinklers, which had been sending out some false alarms, causing unnecessary work for the local fire department.
This project cost $6,000.
The district replaced the flow switches, fixing the problem.
One project completed just before school started, at a cost of $27,250, involved the high school’s hot water heater.
Graffin said he received a call from high school kitchen workers one day saying their hot water was out.
Investigating the problem, he saw the controls were indicating a shorted-out igniter. Checking that area, he found water coming out of the combustion chamber, which was unsafe.
This problem was addressed by replacing two units, which eliminated the control issues and the leak.
Also done over the summer was the replacement of the high school hallway can lighting.
The district upgraded its existing can lighting, the bulbs for which only lasted one to three months before burning out, with LED wafers. Constantly replacing these led to high costs not only in bulbs, but also in district labor.
The new lights promise to provide 50,000 hours of service before needing maintenance.
Besides saving on labor and energy costs, they also produce brighter light, which studies say boosts student performance.
Another upgrade in the process of being done is the replacement of lighting at the middle school’s office area and gym hall.
The district is upgrading this area to LED wager lights and LED 2x4 fixtures.
The middle school saw another improvement this summer with new landscaping.
This project initially arose due to concerns from the police department about some arbor vitae that was growing too tall and posing a security risk.
While addressing this concern, the district went ahead and upgraded all of the landscaping in the area, removing overgrown plants, reducing security concerns and improving aesthetics.
The new lower plantings include bushes and flowers which showcase the school colors.
Over the summer, district maintenance personnel also did a lot of work on caulking the middle school facade, around the capstones and expansion joints and around the windows.
While doing this project, Graffin said, he discovered that the tin around the windows had become waterlogged and was coming loose, so those areas were repaired as well, reducing water infiltration which could harm the building.
The tuckpointing/caulking/capping/wrapping project at the the middle school was spread over two years, costing $29,102 in the 2019-20 school year and $59,533 in the 2020-21 school year.
At West Elementary School, the district has recently replaced the chiller, which was not working very efficiently. This was done at a cost of $121,679.
Graffin said his department took an oil sample which revealed the chiller’s gaskets were leaking and it needed to be replaced.
The new chiller is more efficient, leading to energy savings as well as reduced breakdowns and increased student and staff comfort, Graffin said.
On the West grounds over the summer, the district undertook several projects to improve drainage, parking and student safety.
The district removed old curbs, gutters and sidewalks, changed the layout and flow of parking/walking in the area, expanded the parking area and replaced a storm drain in an area prone to flooding.
Among other problems, Graffin said the sidewalk around West had been sinking down, creating a lot of trip hazards, and a low spot near staff parking outside the school gym was a constant slip hazard in the winter due to poor drainage.
Meanwhile, while addressing these safety concerns, the district took the opportunity to address the known parking shortage around the school and to improve spacing between parking spaces and the bus loading zone so that children could be better seen as they were dropped off in the morning or being picked up by buses.
Resurfacing the front drive and replacing the sidewalk at West was split between two years. The portion done during the 2019-20 school year cost $171,501, while the portion done during the 2020-21 year cost $17,834.
Also at West, Graffin said he identified the school’s aging front canopy as an area of possible concern. On a hunch, he had the tin facing removed around the foot of the canopy supports, finding that the pillar within had largely rusted through due to years of salt application during the winter season.
The district had the metal supports re-welded at the bottom and put new concrete around their bases, eliminating what could have been a serious danger to students if it had gone unnoticed.
The West cafeteria windows also got on upgrade, addressing both security concerns and additional energy efficiency.
The cafeteria glass replacement, which fell into the 2020-21 year, cost $8,700.
At Sullivan, the district completed several projects during the spring COVID-19 school closures and over the summer.
The portion of the project that fell into the 2019-20 school year cost $74,560.86, while the portion that fell into the 2020-21 school year cost $131,216.
“This was a real silver lining during all of this COVID yuck,” Graffin said. “We were able to get a lot of work done.”
Floors were redone throughout Sullivan, with improved aesthetics and a brighter look. In addition, some classrooms — namely the art room whose former orange cabinets were an eyesore in many people’s eyes — received cabinetry upgrades.
Also during the COVID-19 closures, the doors and windows of all classrooms were labeled with their room numbers so they could be easily identified even from outside the building in case emergency personnel had to respond to a specific room.
“This will really improve emergency response time,” Graffin said.
In addition, the district purchased a couple of new pieces of equipment in recent months.
One of these is a new Area-Vator aerator, which cost $8,999. The district had been hiring a contractor to aerate the fields at $2,000 per pop. The new machine can be operated by district staff, eliminating the need for a contractor, and has paid for itself already, Graffin said in terms of overall cost savings.
Also purchased was a new gang mower to replace the district’s old one, the gear box on which was starting to go.
There were also several projects relating to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The district was able to obtain a number of large tents for outdoor instruction at each school. These have been used extensively to minimize the chance of the virus’ spread, as outdoor settings carry only one twentieth the risk of indoor settings.
These tents will only be able to be used for around another month, however, as they cannot be folded at temperatures lower than 37 degrees, Graffin said.
The district also put up clear shields/curtains to create a “negative pressure” situation in school health rooms as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, the district has put up various barriers and directional signage to encourage proper social distancing, creating a kind of “floor highway” with a yellow middle line and traffic only moving one way on each side.
Maintenance personnel put in a lot of work deep-cleaning uni-vents to improve ventilation as much as possible in the existing schools.
Finally, personnel put in a lot of extra work deep cleaning school floors, walls, doorknobs, handrails and other touch areas, using a variety of new processes and products chosen to be environmentally safe and healthy for students, as well as more efficient costwise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.