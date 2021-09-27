4Miles4Cures fundraiser planned

For some, there is no greater bond than that between two brothers.
And when one encounters health issues, of course the other brother wants to help.
Such is the case for Jordan Matthews of Watertown and his brother, Ross Matthews of Loveland, Colorado.
The two boys, along with another sibling, spent most of their younger years growing up in Watertown. Ross Matthews was part of the first class to graduate from Watertown High School, attending classes all four years in the building on Endeavour Drive.
Ross Matthews moved to Colorado for grad school, met a woman and remained in Colorado, Jordan said.
Ross had just 40 when he was diagnosed in October of 2019 with stage-four colon cancer.
“He had two extreme surgeries and doctors said they had not seen anyone go through such surgeries,” Jordan said.
His brother had another high tech surgery in March of 2020 when doctors removed more tumors and used chemotherapy on his stomach. He had nine months of clean scans, until June when doctors discovered more tumors. He underwent yet another surgery to remove tumors and put in hot chemo to kill the cancer.
Today, Jordan said his brother feels the best he has felt in his life. “It doesn’t make sense that he feels fantastic after going through what he did.”
To help his brother, Jordan runs.
“Last May for my birthday, I ran from my house to Madison to raise money for colon cancer research,” Jordan said. “I raised $5,000 and it was crazy. I was going to run anyway and if people want to chip in money, that is great.”
Then his wife’s aunt was diagnosed with lung cancer and Jordan participated in a 54 mile run along the Glacial Drumlin Trail. He raised just shy of $8,000 for cancer research with the run.
After talking with his pal Paul Kwapil, the two decided to come up with a fundraiser that everyone can participate in. “We need to get people off their couches and get everyone involved,” Jordan said.
The two came up with “4Miles4Cures” to be held Saturday at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown. “It is a long distance event I will do and sucker some people into doing it. People can run 4 miles up to 16 miles, or walk 4 miles. It doesn’t matter what their ability is, they have all afternoon to come out and enjoy a nice day.”
The endurance 12-hour run starts at 4 a.m., with walks starting at 1, 16-mile run starting at 1:30 p.m. and 4-mile run starting at 3 p.m. There will be various paths throughout the park for participants to enjoy.
Jordan has connected with the University of Wisconsin-Carbone Cancer Center for a fundraising website. It is https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3354523. Any donation will be accepted, he said.
“This is the entrance to come out and hang out for the day,” Jordan said. There is no organized registration and no packet pick-up. “Just come out and enjoy exercise and enjoy the outdoors.”
Jordan’s goal is to run over 70 miles, equal to three marathons, and keep moving for 12 hours. “This is my most ambitious run of my life,” he said. In the past he has done eight hours of running. “But what I have seen my brother go through, it is part of my motivation,” he said.
Jordan has always had an interest in running, being a member of the cross country team and track teams in high school and college. To train he is running 50 to 60 miles a week, 10 to 12 hours a week. “It depends on my work schedule at the farm,” he noted. Jordan is a partner in Rosy-Lane Holsteins. “I noticed with my career on my feet, I do not stretch or take of care of my body as much as I could. With running I do stretching and move my body in different way than during my time on the farm.” Running is also a stress reliever, he said.
Jordan would also like to see more than 50 runners at the park that day. About that many people have already shown an interest in the event on Facebook, he said.
“This is my way to thank him (Ross) for being a strong guy and motivate other people to do good,” Jordan said.
